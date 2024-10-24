How To Use Fillers To Stretch Your Ground Beef

Stretching out ground beef is a longtime tradition of modern American kitchens. For any child of the '80s or '90s, Hamburger Helper was a ubiquitous pantry presence, and going back further, you'll find many old-school dishes like casseroles and meatloaf that do everything they can to max out the affordable staple. That's because ground beef packs in plenty of flavor, is filling, and is easy to prepare, making it perfect for adding a little extra protein to one-pot meals. But you don't need to be bound by boxed shortcuts and massive casseroles when stretching ground beef. There are plenty of ways to get creative and plenty more classic dishes from around the world to inspire you.

The first choice when stretching ground beef is what grain or starch you're going to use, because that has the biggest impact on the final form of your meal. Spices and sauces can come later. The standard for a more beef-heavy dish like meatloaf and meatballs are breadcrumbs, yet there are lots of other options that can push your ground beef even further. Rice and pasta are two more common choices, where ground beef can be added to boost sauces and toppings with extra fat and meaty flavor. Beyond those, you still have a world of popular grains to choose from. You can go in a hash-like direction with chopped potatoes, or create hearty mixtures involving couscous, lentils, and barley. If you have a favorite grain, ground beef probably works with it.

