What To Look For To Find Kimchi Jars With The Most Nutritional Benefits

"What is kimchi?" is not a question that gets asked often anymore, considering how popular this Korean fermented food has become, and rightfully so. Whether perched atop a bowl of steaming hot rice or stealthily enhancing your grilled cheese sandwich, kimchi has a way of elevating anything it touches. More than a flavor explosion, it's also a powerhouse of probiotics, so eating kimchi not only makes your palate happy but also keeps your gut healthy. If you want maximum health benefits, however, don't just pick up the first jar you see at the store. The key lies in finding kimchi that's raw, unpasteurized, and brimming with live cultures.

Kimchi is traditionally made through fermentation, where vegetables are salted, coated in a spice paste, and left in a closed container for some time. This not only creates its signature tangy flavor but also produces probiotics that boost gut health, improve digestion, and even support your immune system. However, pasteurization, a process that involves heating food to eliminate bacteria and extend its shelf life, kills off those healthy probiotics. This still leaves the kimchi with the same flavor intensity but none of the nutritional value.

Raw and unpasteurized kimchi, on the other hand, is teeming with wild bacteria cultures that continue to ferment as it sits in your fridge. And don't worry, even unpasteurized, the harmful bacteria in kimchi are still prevented from growing due to its naturally acidic pH levels, which rank well below what's needed for them to survive.