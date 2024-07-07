One Of The Most Important Things To Pay Attention To When Buying Store-Bought Kimchi

Because of the variety of ways you can use kimchi to make meals more scrumptious, it has become handy to have a stock of this salty, umami, tangy, spicy, and crunchy dish on hand. In Korea, where it originates, kimchi-making, or kimjang, is a significant cultural tradition that is now part of UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Lucky for busy people, this fermented dish is available commercially in many different options, with varying ingredients and levels of maturity and spiciness.

To find the best kimchi brand that matches your preference, check the label for when the kimchi was packed, since it indicates how long it has been fermented. Depending on how long it has been allowed to ferment, kimchi can be classified as either fresh, ripe, or overripe. The longer the fermentation period, the stronger and funkier the kimchi is, not just in taste but also in aroma and texture.

Since fresh kimchi hasn't been allowed to ferment yet and is packed on the day it's made, the natural sweetness of the vegetables used can still be tasted underneath the spiciness of the paste, and their textures and colors are still quite discernible. Meanwhile, ripe or mature kimchi has been allowed to ferment for either 12 to 18 hours (if made during warmer weather) or 24 to 48 hours (during a cooler season). It also has that sour and funky flavor kimchi is known for, and the vegetables are softer yet still have a bit of crunch to them.