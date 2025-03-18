Here's How Much Food Per Person Ina Garten Serves Her Dinner Guests

There are many things to consider when planning a dinner party: the guest list, table settings, an impressive menu. Perhaps one of the most stressful parts, however, is trying to figure out how much food you need to prepare. No one wants to be known as the host who ran out of potatoes, but you also don't want to spend good money on ingredients that might end up in the trash. Luckily for us, kitchen guru Ina Garten has the answer.

The Barefoot Contessa always has a plan in place to ensure she's setting up a stress-free dinner party, an act she's perfected over her long career. Her rule of thumb is to prepare about a half pound per person of the main course and a quarter pound per person of each side dish when cooking for a crowd. "That usually worked out pretty well," she explained on Instagram. So if you're serving 10 people, the aim would be roughly 5 pounds of meat or fish and 2.5 pounds of vegetables, potatoes, or any other side you plan to serve.