Do Pennsylvania's Iconic Crabfries Actually Contain Seafood?

One of the most exciting things for foodies of all ages in the United States is the chance to try so many regional specialties. New York and Chicago are famous for their pizza. Cincinnati is known for its chili. Texas and Kansas City are among many places known for top-notch barbeque.

Philadelphia may be known as a cheesesteak mecca, but it's also home to world-famous Crabfries, the specialty of the house at Chickie's and Pete's. For nearly 50 years, the Philly eatery has dished up Crabfries — crinkle-cut fries sprinkled with a house blend of crabby spices. The famous fries are served with an equally flavorful dipping companion — a white cheese sauce (officially known as White Creamy Cheese Sauce).

According to the restaurant, they've served more than five million Crabfries. Not bad for a recipe created after a lot of experimentation – and without seafood. During the restaurant's first year, crabs were a summer specialty, and Pete was left with lots of crab seasoning at the end of the summer. The seasonings were used on French fries, and Pete kept tinkering with the recipe and listening to customer feedback until it was perfected.