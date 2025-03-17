How To Achieve Irresistibly Crispy Beef In Your Vaca Frita

High among the many classic Cuban beef dishes you should know about is vaca frita, which straightforwardly translates to "fried cow." As its name suggests, the dish consists of shredded fried beef and is usually served alongside rice and black beans (though it also makes for a delicious sandwich filling or garnish on a hearty stew). It sounds simple enough, so you may be wondering what it is that makes this Cuban favorite so special. The secret lies in the beef's distinctly crispy mouthfeel, a texture honed by generations of chefs to make cheaper, tougher cuts of beef, like flank and skirt steaks, more enjoyable.

The key to serving a great vaca frita is being able to achieve that perfect crispiness. Carlos Nevarez, Executive Chef at El Puro Cuban restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, gave Tasting Table his best tips for whipping up this beloved recipe, which involves a two-part process of braising and searing the beef.

To start, your meat "should be braised until it falls apart easily when pulled apart with two forks," Nevarez says. Then, once it hits the pan for some searing, the meat should be disturbed as little as possible. "Do not move it too much while searing," he explains, "and make sure it is dry so it may sear properly. Also, do not squeeze it down to drain all its juices."