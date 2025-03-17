How To Achieve Irresistibly Crispy Beef In Your Vaca Frita
High among the many classic Cuban beef dishes you should know about is vaca frita, which straightforwardly translates to "fried cow." As its name suggests, the dish consists of shredded fried beef and is usually served alongside rice and black beans (though it also makes for a delicious sandwich filling or garnish on a hearty stew). It sounds simple enough, so you may be wondering what it is that makes this Cuban favorite so special. The secret lies in the beef's distinctly crispy mouthfeel, a texture honed by generations of chefs to make cheaper, tougher cuts of beef, like flank and skirt steaks, more enjoyable.
The key to serving a great vaca frita is being able to achieve that perfect crispiness. Carlos Nevarez, Executive Chef at El Puro Cuban restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, gave Tasting Table his best tips for whipping up this beloved recipe, which involves a two-part process of braising and searing the beef.
To start, your meat "should be braised until it falls apart easily when pulled apart with two forks," Nevarez says. Then, once it hits the pan for some searing, the meat should be disturbed as little as possible. "Do not move it too much while searing," he explains, "and make sure it is dry so it may sear properly. Also, do not squeeze it down to drain all its juices."
Preparation is key for crispy vaca frita
While the way you cook your beef is important for achieving the crispiest vaca frita, the preparation process is also a major factor. For one thing, you'll want to choose the right cut. Vaca frita is traditionally made with flank or skirt steak, which are both rather lean, thin cuts – features that allow them to more easily achieve that crispy texture when fried.
Since these types of steak also tend to be tougher, it is a good idea to marinate the beef after shredding (and before frying) in order to both tenderize it and boost its flavor. Nevarez advises using mojo sauce, a tangy, zesty, and citrusy blend of garlic, onion, lime juice, and oil that can give any steak dish a dash of Cuban flair. When it comes time to fry the beef, Nevarez recommends "Canola or any oil with a high smoke point is suitable for searing at a high temperature." This will allow the meat to sear to utmost crispness without the risk of the oil burning or imparting it with an undesirable charred flavor.
And finally, for the plating. Once your shredded beef is crisped up to Cuban-approved perfection, take Nevarez's advice and serve it "Crispy, hot, and with seared mojo onions on top with a side of congri and maduros." Don't mind if we do.