The Ramune Soda That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

Our top five picks, from five to one, are: grape, bloody grapefruit, strawberry, yuzu, and original. I'd say each one of these is worth giving a try unless you already don't like the flavor. Ramune's got a real talent for capturing fruit in a surprisingly delicate way for a soda, and even the over-the-top flavors are still tasty, in my humble opinion. But the original still tops the charts for a few reasons, and not just because it gets the cutest collaborations.

You see, Ramune is not just a lemon soda. It has notes of sweet cotton candy, something vaguely floral, and the lightest touch of vanilla that sets it apart from other citrus drinks. It's the perfect round sweetness that satisfies sugar cravings without sending you into a sugar coma, and no flavor in the mix threatens to overpower the rest. Plus, it's just dang nostalgic for those of us who've had it before. After you've had your first sip, you'll join our ranks, too. So, if you haven't tried it yet, go out and grab yourself a Ramune soda (original, preferably) and get ready to enjoy a citrus soda, the likes of which you've never had before. You can go back and try the rest later, if you want, but don't be surprised if you find yourself returning to the tried and true original time and time again.