The Ramune Soda That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart
If you've somehow missed out on the Ramune hype, it's time to take a dive into the wonderful world of this light and lemony soda and get a little learning done. I had my first Ramune an embarrassing number of years ago, and since then, countless more flavors have been created and imported. From the more standard like strawberry and grape to some uniquely Japanese like yuzu, we've sampled and ranked all sorts, leaving us with one resounding conclusion: If you're going to buy just one Ramune flavor, let it be original.
First, let's take a look at the runner-ups. Now, I'm a big fan of super-sweet drinks, but I definitely get that an overly-saccharine soda can turn people away. That's one of the two main weaknesses of Ramune's alternative flavors. The other? The overly artificial treatment that fruit flavors in specific tend to suffer from. Peach, lychee, pineapple, and melon are frequent offenders there, and unfortunately, the trend stays true even with Ramune's light flavoring hand. The berry and citrus flavors, especially bloody grapefruit and yuzu, tend to do a little better since tartness cuts into the sugar and gives a more balanced flavor profile.
Why Original Ramune reigns supreme
Our top five picks, from five to one, are: grape, bloody grapefruit, strawberry, yuzu, and original. I'd say each one of these is worth giving a try unless you already don't like the flavor. Ramune's got a real talent for capturing fruit in a surprisingly delicate way for a soda, and even the over-the-top flavors are still tasty, in my humble opinion. But the original still tops the charts for a few reasons, and not just because it gets the cutest collaborations.
You see, Ramune is not just a lemon soda. It has notes of sweet cotton candy, something vaguely floral, and the lightest touch of vanilla that sets it apart from other citrus drinks. It's the perfect round sweetness that satisfies sugar cravings without sending you into a sugar coma, and no flavor in the mix threatens to overpower the rest. Plus, it's just dang nostalgic for those of us who've had it before. After you've had your first sip, you'll join our ranks, too. So, if you haven't tried it yet, go out and grab yourself a Ramune soda (original, preferably) and get ready to enjoy a citrus soda, the likes of which you've never had before. You can go back and try the rest later, if you want, but don't be surprised if you find yourself returning to the tried and true original time and time again.