Is There A Difference Between A Butter Muslin And A Cheesecloth?

Outside of the kitchen, muslin fabric varies in grades and weights, with the highest grades thick enough to be used for dressmaking and bedding. Butter muslin is the gauze grade, which has the lowest thread count and the lightest weight, but still has more structure than cheesecloth. As the name suggest, it was originally used in the process of making butter but, now, it's more common for cheese making.

Butter muslin is best used for draining the whey from soft cheeses, such as homemade ricotta, mascarpone, or queso blanco. The finer weave keeps more of the moisture together with the cheese for a creamier texture. You'll probably notice that most home recipes for these soft cheeses call for cheesecloth — this is simply because it's more readily available, but if you can get your hands on butter muslin, you'll have a better result. Butter muslin can also be preferable to cheesecloth when it comes to making plant milks at home. Not only does it catch more of the solids for a smoother milk, but it also holds up better to a good squeeze. In fact, good nut milk bags are often made from muslin, like these from Ellie's Best.

The higher thread count means that muslin tends to be more durable, and it's designed for reusing over and over. There is a downside to this, however. If not cleaned correctly, it's possible for food to get stuck between the threads, where it can turn rancid or grow mold.