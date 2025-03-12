Is There A Difference Between A Butter Muslin And A Cheesecloth?
Even with a kitchen that's well stocked with different pots, pans, and cooking utensils, every home cook is bound to come across a recipe that needs a bit of extra equipment. And if you've ever ventured into the world of home cheesemaking or making your own plant-based milk, you know that cheesecloth is usually on the list. Less commonly, you might see instructions that include butter muslin. If you're in a pinch, there are quite a few things you can use in place of cheesecloth, but what about butter muslin?
The two things are, in fact, very similar but are not exactly the same. Both are woven cotton fabrics, but butter muslin has a higher thread count, resulting in a more structured texture, while cheesecloth has a more open weave. There are many instances in which you can use the two interchangeably, but each has tasks where it's going to be more suitable. So when should you use these fabrics, and do you need both?
What is butter muslin?
Outside of the kitchen, muslin fabric varies in grades and weights, with the highest grades thick enough to be used for dressmaking and bedding. Butter muslin is the gauze grade, which has the lowest thread count and the lightest weight, but still has more structure than cheesecloth. As the name suggest, it was originally used in the process of making butter but, now, it's more common for cheese making.
Butter muslin is best used for draining the whey from soft cheeses, such as homemade ricotta, mascarpone, or queso blanco. The finer weave keeps more of the moisture together with the cheese for a creamier texture. You'll probably notice that most home recipes for these soft cheeses call for cheesecloth — this is simply because it's more readily available, but if you can get your hands on butter muslin, you'll have a better result. Butter muslin can also be preferable to cheesecloth when it comes to making plant milks at home. Not only does it catch more of the solids for a smoother milk, but it also holds up better to a good squeeze. In fact, good nut milk bags are often made from muslin, like these from Ellie's Best.
The higher thread count means that muslin tends to be more durable, and it's designed for reusing over and over. There is a downside to this, however. If not cleaned correctly, it's possible for food to get stuck between the threads, where it can turn rancid or grow mold.
What is cheesecloth?
As the name suggests, cheesecloth is designed for cheesemaking (though, if you're a fan of '70s fashion, you'll know that it can also be used to make clothes). Just like muslin, it's made from woven cotton threads, but the weave is much looser, leaving more space between each thread. Although cheesecloth has become the standard piece of equipment for amateur cheesemaking, its traditional purpose is for lining cheese molds and wrapping cheeses, rather than straining cheese.
If cheesecloth is all you have, don't despair. Fold it once or twice to replicate the higher thread count of butter muslin, which will then be able to catch the smaller curds of cheese. You can also make the most of your cheesecloth in other ways around the kitchen that take advantage of its looser weave. It's the perfect pouch for a bouquet garni, a strainer for a clear homemade chicken stock, and the sophisticated way to stop pips from escaping when you squeeze your lemons.
One downside to cheesecloth is that the lower thread count makes it less durable than butter muslin. Most cheesecloth can be reused (albeit a limited number of times), but some cheesecloth is designed for single use only. When buying cheesecloth, look for a higher thread count and ensure that it's labeled food safe.