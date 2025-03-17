3 Expert Tips For Mouthwatering Peach Sangria

Few fruits evoke the flavors and feel of summer as peaches do. Juicy and bright, peaches conjure sunny days spent poolside or enjoying an outdoor picnic under a shady tree. When summer peaches are ripe and ready, it's time to enjoy their wonderful fragrance and flavor in every possible way, and fresh cocktails are the perfect concoction to showcase the fruit. If you're looking for an easy option that you can make for a crowd, adding peaches to sangria should be at the top of your list.

"White peaches and yellow peaches are both great to use in peach sangria," says Jankel Aleman, Food and Beverage Manager at The National Hotel Miami Beach, who spoke to Tasting Table to share his expert tips for making a mouthwatering peach sangria. Both colors of peaches work well because "they will absorb the beautiful colors of the beverage," he says. If you can find them, try using some of each to make your peach sangria even more beautiful.

A refreshing blend of wine, fruit, and sparkling water at its very basic, sangria is the way to go for a crowd-pleasing summer drink. And while red sangria might be the most common, don't limit yourself to using red wine. A beautiful rosé or white wine sangria opens possibilities for showcasing a whole different palate of fruits with more delicate or tropical flavors, as white wines often have natural flavors reminiscent of stone fruits like apricot, nectarine, and peach.