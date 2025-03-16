The Candied Snack You Should Actually Be Using As A Pizza Topping
You can never have too much fun with pizza. At its core, it's a playground for creativity that knows no bounds. What started as a simple combination of flatbread, sauce, and cheese has turned into countless types of pizza, each with a special appeal. With homemade pizza, the possibility only expands, even beyond the savory realm. Some of the absolute best sweet pizza toppings to add are ones you have probably never even considered, like candied nuts, for example.
Never underestimate what a balanced contrast can do for your dish, especially pizza. Soft and crunchy, salty and sweet — these opposing elements make quite a memorable eating experience. Candied nuts offer just that. With a caramelized coating and nutty taste, they bring subtle sweet notes that harmonize with the pizza's savory melody. And if it's a sweet pizza we're talking about, they are all the more fitting. While pizzas have never lacked depth before, candied nuts just bring a vibrancy that makes it extraordinarily special.
The textural upgrade is no less terrific. Pizza already has the crispy crust, the gooey cheese, and other ingredients' chewy or tender bites — but what it often lacks is that good old crackling crunch that only nuts possess. Each slice is as endlessly exciting as you'd expect when you've got a sprinkle of this special topping.
What pizza can candied nuts be added to?
Candied nuts shine on all kinds of pizza. On the savory end, a caramelized onion pizza makes a perfect home for candied walnuts. Sweet and savory flavors intertwine seamlessly, dotted with the earthy, buttery walnuts, and the result is nothing short of magical. Pesto — typically infused with nuts — is another ideal candidate for this nutty twist. Candied pine nuts are an obvious choice, but feel free to use pecans, macadamia, or any variety you're itching to try. A margherita pizza is already packed with hearty flavors, but don't worry, it's still got room for candied cashews to shine.
Since the nuts are predominantly sweet, they do have more leeway when it comes to sweet pizzas. Find inspiration for accompanying toppings in other dessert pastries, where candied nuts have been a known star ingredient. An apple pie pizza will fare splendidly with candied walnuts and possibly other tangy, savory additions such as brie cheese and caramelized shallots. A dessert pizza slathered with raspberry or fig jam is just the base that candied pecans belong in, alongside a sprinkle of fresh rosemary.
Often carrying an earthy, woodsy undertone, veggie-loaded pizzas would also fit right in with candied nuts. Whether you've got leafy greens like arugula and kale, squash such as butternut and zucchini, or just regular tomatoes and onions, rest assured that candied nuts can blend right in. Although not compulsory, you can also bring everything together with a drizzle of honey, syrup, or any leftover concoction you used to candy the nuts.