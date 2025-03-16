The Candied Snack You Should Actually Be Using As A Pizza Topping

You can never have too much fun with pizza. At its core, it's a playground for creativity that knows no bounds. What started as a simple combination of flatbread, sauce, and cheese has turned into countless types of pizza, each with a special appeal. With homemade pizza, the possibility only expands, even beyond the savory realm. Some of the absolute best sweet pizza toppings to add are ones you have probably never even considered, like candied nuts, for example.

Never underestimate what a balanced contrast can do for your dish, especially pizza. Soft and crunchy, salty and sweet — these opposing elements make quite a memorable eating experience. Candied nuts offer just that. With a caramelized coating and nutty taste, they bring subtle sweet notes that harmonize with the pizza's savory melody. And if it's a sweet pizza we're talking about, they are all the more fitting. While pizzas have never lacked depth before, candied nuts just bring a vibrancy that makes it extraordinarily special.

The textural upgrade is no less terrific. Pizza already has the crispy crust, the gooey cheese, and other ingredients' chewy or tender bites — but what it often lacks is that good old crackling crunch that only nuts possess. Each slice is as endlessly exciting as you'd expect when you've got a sprinkle of this special topping.