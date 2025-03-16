The Worst Pringles Flavor Should Never Be Purchased On Purpose
With dozens of varieties to choose from, Pringles seems to have as many flavors — and brightly colored canisters — as a well-stocked box of crayons. While Pringles technically aren't potato chips, they are still an enjoyable and salty snack enjoyed by the handful. Plus, who doesn't love making duck lips with Pringles? However, not all flavors are created equal, and one of them sits at the bottom of the barrel.
We tried and ranked 18 different kinds of Pringles, with the Original Lightly Salted variety falling dead last as the worst Pringles flavor. One of the things we (and so many others) enjoy about Pringles is how simple they are. But, in the case of Original Lightly Salted Pringles, simple equals boring. Of course, it's a viable option for those who don't want the overpowering taste of salt, and there's nothing wrong with this flavor. That said, we didn't find it to really taste like anything. There are plenty more flavorful options that easily surpass this one.
For what it's worth, we ranked the full-fledged Original Pringles 13th on our list. They are easy to snack on and have plenty of crunch and salt. Still, they aren't exactly "out of this world," even if they are an upgrade from their lightly salted counterpart.
Cutting down on salt
They may be last on our list, but at least Original Lightly Salted Pringles live up to their billing. A serving of these — which equals about 15 individual chips — is just 150 calories and has just 70 mg of sodium. A serving of full-flavored original Pringles has the same amount of calories and 150 mg of sodium. Still, we recommend leaving these on the shelf and picking up Pringles' Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde — our top pick, which packs complex flavor.
Lightly Salted Pringles may offer a healthier way to snack, but, to us, there are better and more flavorful nutritious chip options out there. Especially for those who still want a satisfying crunch. For that, we recommend grabbing a bag of Terra chips on your next trip to your store. We ranked the 35-year-old brand as the best on our list of the healthiest chip brands, and it's best to stick with the tried-and-true Original flavor. Made with a blend of vegetables that includes sweet potato and parsnip, these chips are crunchy, salty, and have just a hint of sweetness.
Finding healthy snacks that still have flavor can be challenging, but Terra is a brand that we trust to always deliver. Unfortunately, we can't say the same for Original Lightly Salted Pringles, which, despite their intention, leave snackers disappointed.