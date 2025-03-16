The Worst Pringles Flavor Should Never Be Purchased On Purpose

With dozens of varieties to choose from, Pringles seems to have as many flavors — and brightly colored canisters — as a well-stocked box of crayons. While Pringles technically aren't potato chips, they are still an enjoyable and salty snack enjoyed by the handful. Plus, who doesn't love making duck lips with Pringles? However, not all flavors are created equal, and one of them sits at the bottom of the barrel.

We tried and ranked 18 different kinds of Pringles, with the Original Lightly Salted variety falling dead last as the worst Pringles flavor. One of the things we (and so many others) enjoy about Pringles is how simple they are. But, in the case of Original Lightly Salted Pringles, simple equals boring. Of course, it's a viable option for those who don't want the overpowering taste of salt, and there's nothing wrong with this flavor. That said, we didn't find it to really taste like anything. There are plenty more flavorful options that easily surpass this one.

For what it's worth, we ranked the full-fledged Original Pringles 13th on our list. They are easy to snack on and have plenty of crunch and salt. Still, they aren't exactly "out of this world," even if they are an upgrade from their lightly salted counterpart.