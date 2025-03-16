The Dijon Mustard Brand To Avoid At The Grocery Store
Mustard is one of the most popular condiments, and there are many different types of mustard on offer at grocery stores. Yellow mustard may be the most common variety, typically used on hot dogs and hamburgers, but Dijon is a more sophisticated choice. Dijon distinguishes itself from its popular yellow cousin with a noticeable depth of flavor, utilizing brown and black mustard seeds and a sweet and tangy blend of white wine and distilled vinegar. Tasting Table tasted and ranked eight store-bought brands of Dijon mustard to help you find the best option. And the brand that came in last place was the 365 Whole Foods Market organic Dijon mustard. The retailer may have a great reputation for high-quality, organic produce and products, but their Dijon mustard didn't pass the taste test.
The criteria for the ranking was based predominantly on depth of flavor and texture. While the 365 Whole Foods Market Dijon included nuanced ingredients like apple cider vinegar instead of the milder white wine vinegar and a collection of blended spices, these unique swaps simply don't do anything to upgrade the taste. The apple cider vinegar overwhelms the spiciness of the mustard and any other tasting notes that the added spices might bring with a strong tanginess. Plus, the lingering apple cider notes of the vinegar taste out of place when you're expecting the spicy finish from those brown and black mustard seeds.
Some great uses for Dijon mustard
While you can substitute yellow mustard with Dijon mustard for tastier sandwiches and burgers, the less commonly-used variety is so much more than just a condiment. Perhaps its most popular use is as a flavorful emulsifier for vinaigrette salad dressing; Dijon is a key ingredient in one of the five variations of vinaigrette we shared. Dijon brings a spicy, tangy complement to a heavy, creamy potato salad dressing or filling for deviled eggs.
You can also use Dijon mustard and fresh herbs as a coating for various lamb recipes like this mustard-crusted rack of lamb or this roast leg of lamb. Notably, Dijon is the secret weapon that gives world famous steak sauces like Béarnaise their depth of flavor. Dijon could even be added to a Hollandaise recipe to help it emulsify more easily.
Make Dijon the star of the show with a simple three-ingredient mustard sauce that blends it with Worcestershire sauce and a few dashes of this spicy Tabasco sauce. A spicy, tangy, and umami rich mustard sauce would amp up the flavors of pork, chicken, or fried fish. Simply mix Dijon, honey, soy sauce, and lime juice to make a glaze for salmon filets.