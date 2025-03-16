The Dijon Mustard Brand To Avoid At The Grocery Store

Mustard is one of the most popular condiments, and there are many different types of mustard on offer at grocery stores. Yellow mustard may be the most common variety, typically used on hot dogs and hamburgers, but Dijon is a more sophisticated choice. Dijon distinguishes itself from its popular yellow cousin with a noticeable depth of flavor, utilizing brown and black mustard seeds and a sweet and tangy blend of white wine and distilled vinegar. Tasting Table tasted and ranked eight store-bought brands of Dijon mustard to help you find the best option. And the brand that came in last place was the 365 Whole Foods Market organic Dijon mustard. The retailer may have a great reputation for high-quality, organic produce and products, but their Dijon mustard didn't pass the taste test.

The criteria for the ranking was based predominantly on depth of flavor and texture. While the 365 Whole Foods Market Dijon included nuanced ingredients like apple cider vinegar instead of the milder white wine vinegar and a collection of blended spices, these unique swaps simply don't do anything to upgrade the taste. The apple cider vinegar overwhelms the spiciness of the mustard and any other tasting notes that the added spices might bring with a strong tanginess. Plus, the lingering apple cider notes of the vinegar taste out of place when you're expecting the spicy finish from those brown and black mustard seeds.