You Should Be Adding This Steak Condiment To Your Burgers
Walk into an Argentinian steakhouse and order a ribeye or another cut of steak, and there's a strong chance that the meal will come with some chimichurri for the table. The sauce is bright green and full of flavor from core ingredients like parsley, garlic, and spices. Chimichurri can be used for far more than steaks, like on grilled vegetables and salads. But we're here to tell you that it belongs on burgers instead of that ketchup or mayonnaise.
Burgers are another form of beef, so it makes sense that it works so well. The ingredients in chimichurri offer herby and tangy flavors, which will enhance the meaty patties and complement the other rich ingredients and toppings, like cheese. For anyone who appreciates a condiment on burgers with fresher, brighter flavors compared to the richness of mayonnaise, the ingredient swap is worth a try. It also works well with chicken or pork burgers if you don't eat beef. Either way, buy a premade version of the sauce or really elevate burger night with a homemade batch with our fresh chimichurri sauce recipe. Let the sauce sit for as long as possible for the full flavors to develop before you spoon it atop the burger if possible.
Ideal topping pairings and other tips for adding chimichurri to your burgers
As for when you should add chimichurri to burgers, it might be easiest used as a condiment right on top of the patty or spread on the bun. Because it's a sauce, be mindful of how much goes on top of the burger to prevent a messy meal. Another option to take it up a notch is to mix the chimichurri into the patty mixture. For this technique, mix the prepared chimichurri into the meat like you would seasonings or garlic, and be mindful of the salt and other mix-ins so you don't overdo it. Use ¼ cup of the Argentinian sauce for every four burgers.
Chimichurri is quite delicious, but you'll still want some other popular burger toppings. You can't go wrong with the classic leafy lettuce or sliced tomatoes, but there are some other options that pair well with the sauce. Avocado will add a nice, creamy touch to lean into the inspiration of the topping. Chimichurri goes well with a nice, runny fried egg for a breakfast burger. Chimichurri isn't necessarily spicy, so add fresh or pickled jalapeños to add heat. When it comes to the types of cheese, try a mild cheese that melts well, like mozzarella or Swiss, since the sauce already adds so much flavor.