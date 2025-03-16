You Should Be Adding This Steak Condiment To Your Burgers

Walk into an Argentinian steakhouse and order a ribeye or another cut of steak, and there's a strong chance that the meal will come with some chimichurri for the table. The sauce is bright green and full of flavor from core ingredients like parsley, garlic, and spices. Chimichurri can be used for far more than steaks, like on grilled vegetables and salads. But we're here to tell you that it belongs on burgers instead of that ketchup or mayonnaise.

Burgers are another form of beef, so it makes sense that it works so well. The ingredients in chimichurri offer herby and tangy flavors, which will enhance the meaty patties and complement the other rich ingredients and toppings, like cheese. For anyone who appreciates a condiment on burgers with fresher, brighter flavors compared to the richness of mayonnaise, the ingredient swap is worth a try. It also works well with chicken or pork burgers if you don't eat beef. Either way, buy a premade version of the sauce or really elevate burger night with a homemade batch with our fresh chimichurri sauce recipe. Let the sauce sit for as long as possible for the full flavors to develop before you spoon it atop the burger if possible.