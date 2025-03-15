Why Julia Child Never Used Stainless Steel Knives (And What She Used Instead)

When it comes to cooking advice, Julia Child is often seen as one of the most trusted sources out there. The iconic American chef shared so many tips for home chefs over her long career, including invaluable recommendations on kitchen equipment. One of her more surprising pieces of advice? Avoiding stainless steel knives in favor of carbon steel.

Known for its durability and easy maintenance, stainless steel is the most popular knife material in the world. However, Child always opted for carbon steel knives and told her fans to do the same. Per an article published in Time magazine in 1966, Child believed carbon knives were "easier to keep sharp" –- a sentiment that still holds true today.

Carbon steel contains about 1.5 percent carbon, which makes it significantly harder than stainless steel. Knives made with carbon steel also have a finer grain structure, which allows them to be easily sharpened to a scalpel-like consistency. They sharpen faster, slice more cleanly, and hold their edge longer than their stainless steel counterparts. Additionally, because carbon steel is more malleable, there is typically more craftsmanship associated with forging carbon steel knives. They've been around for thousands of years and are considered a valuable investment for cooking enthusiasts, much like a good cast iron skillet.