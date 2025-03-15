Why Julia Child Never Used Stainless Steel Knives (And What She Used Instead)
When it comes to cooking advice, Julia Child is often seen as one of the most trusted sources out there. The iconic American chef shared so many tips for home chefs over her long career, including invaluable recommendations on kitchen equipment. One of her more surprising pieces of advice? Avoiding stainless steel knives in favor of carbon steel.
Known for its durability and easy maintenance, stainless steel is the most popular knife material in the world. However, Child always opted for carbon steel knives and told her fans to do the same. Per an article published in Time magazine in 1966, Child believed carbon knives were "easier to keep sharp" –- a sentiment that still holds true today.
Carbon steel contains about 1.5 percent carbon, which makes it significantly harder than stainless steel. Knives made with carbon steel also have a finer grain structure, which allows them to be easily sharpened to a scalpel-like consistency. They sharpen faster, slice more cleanly, and hold their edge longer than their stainless steel counterparts. Additionally, because carbon steel is more malleable, there is typically more craftsmanship associated with forging carbon steel knives. They've been around for thousands of years and are considered a valuable investment for cooking enthusiasts, much like a good cast iron skillet.
Carbon vs stainless steel
Carbon steel knives do have some drawbacks, namely that they require a lot more maintenance. Stainless steel typically contains at least 10.5 percent chromium, a key ingredient that helps prevent rusting. Carbon steel lacks this corrosion-resistant property, making it more vulnerable to rusting.
Rust spots can start appearing on a wet carbon knife within minutes, so they need to be wiped after use, especially if they come into contact with acidic or salty ingredients. They also need to be dried immediately after washing and coated with a little oil before storage. While the extra care can be a tad inconvenient, carbon steel is the knife material that many chefs prefer, and any rust that forms on carbon steel can be easily removed.
A patina will also slowly develop on the knives over time, which helps prevent corrosion. This is a thin, protective layer that will naturally form on the blade over time as it comes in contact with foods, changing its colors from yellow to blue to purple. It adds a personal touch to the knives, allowing them to tell the story of all the meals you've prepared with them.
There's no doubt that Julia Child's knives could tell some stories. If you want to follow her lead, invest in some carbon steel ones, keep them sharp, and stop hanging your knives vertically. With a little extra care, a carbon steel knife could become a cherished tool in your kitchen — just like it was for the "Queen of Cuisine."