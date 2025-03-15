What Exactly Is In Powdered Béarnaise Sauce Mix?

If you're a fan of French cookery, béarnaise sauce can be your secret to getting the most amazing steaks you've ever had. And that's because of its ability to lend a rich, buttery, tarragon-infused flavor to anything it touches. You can find it being sold by the jars at many specialty stores or online, but if you don't think you'd use it often enough to justify having a whole jar in the kitchen, luckily, there's a more manageable option: Béarnaise sauce mix.

These mixes arrive as dry, shelf-stable powders in packets. Whenever you need some of this sauce, mix the powder with water and heat it on the stove, and voilà, béarnaise!

But what's actually in these packets? Mostly cornstarch and maltodextrin for that creamy texture, plus dried tarragon and parsley for flavor. The ingredient label on the popular Knorr Béarnaise Sauce Mix also throws in some whey protein, wheat flour, and yeast extract to make it taste rich and buttery. There's also a touch of citric acid for tang, guar gum to keep it smooth, and a bit of paprika and turmeric to give it that pretty golden color. So rest assured, the signature herbal flavor comes from genuine tarragon. The sauce mix should get you something very close to homemade béarnaise sauce (though, of course, it might not be as good).