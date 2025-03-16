Break Out This Kitchen Tool For The Smoothest Deviled Egg Filling

The best deviled eggs have a luxuriously silky filling that melts in the mouth. It's this sumptuous texture that makes them such a dinner party favorite. One simple way to get the smoothest deviled egg filling (without hunting for the immersion blender at the back of the cupboard) is to break out a familiar kitchen tool: the sieve.

Deviled eggs are made by scooping out the yolks of halved, boiled eggs and mashing them up with mayo, mustard, and spices. This mixture is spooned (or piped) back into the hollows of the egg white and sprinkled with a dash of cayenne and chopped chives. While using a fork to mash the yolks gets the job done, you can end up with a filling that's unevenly textured and contains lumps. Squashing your cooked yolks through a fine sieve mesh, however, ensures that every bit of egg is evenly sized and has a downy texture, making it easier to whip into a smooth filling.

To get started, place your yolks in a sieve that's resting over a bowl. Then use the back of a spoon to press the egg through the holes. The soft texture of the cooked yolks means they'll easily come through the sieve and into the bowl with little pressure, creating a fine, almost feathery mass. Gently scrape off any egg that's clinging to the bottom of your sieve and combine it with your mayo and seasonings to make your deviled egg filling.