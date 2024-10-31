You've Been Missing Out On Dessert Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs spiced with mustard, curry powder, and even hot sauce are savory powerhouses that are perfect for serving at parties. Moreover, they can be prepared in advance and kept chilled in the fridge until you're ready to serve them, making them a low-effort but high impact hors d'oeuvres. However, have you ever considered transforming these delicate piquant appetizers into a cute little sweet treat? According to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, we've been missing out on dessert deviled eggs.

"Deviled eggs don't have to just be savory!" Serrano-Bahri explains. He confesses that he loves making sweet deviled eggs which serve as a bite-size serving of your favorite dessert. He suggests, "Try making Tiramisu Deviled Eggs by combining mascarpone with egg yolks, vanilla extract and sugar for the filling. For the topping, pulverize lady fingers and mix with a teaspoon of instant espresso. You could also add a teaspoon of your favorite rum or liquor to the yolk mixture, but make sure it doesn't get too watery."

This clever recipe works so well because you're simply switching the traditional creamy elements of the filling (mayo and mustard) for mascarpone and sugar. This ensures that the stuffing has enough body and structure to be piped back into the eggs, while the coffee and liquor lend it a spike of intense flavor. The crunchy addition of crushed lady fingers brings much-needed texture against the soft consistency of the cooked whites and the luscious filling.

