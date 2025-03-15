Which Is Cheaper: Chicken Breast Or Tenderloin?

Long story short: It's all about supply and demand. You see, chicken breasts are a large piece of muscle located at the front of the bird. The breast is so big, in fact, that it's usually cut in half and sold in two separate pieces. On the other hand, tenderloins are quite slender and small. These muscles lie under the breast, and each chicken only has two apiece, making them a much rarer commodity.

That said, tenderloins and breasts are pretty close matches in terms of texture and taste, with each being moist, plump, and mild in flavor. However, chicken breasts have more uses as an ingredient. You can't really braise, broil, or grill chicken tenderloin because of how thin and delicate the pieces are, so if you're looking for something cheaper and more versatile, chicken breast is your best bet. But chicken tenderloins are good for frying and baking, so they do still have their place in the kitchen. They cook quickly because of their size, so they're also great for pan-frying and searing. In short? Both of these tasty cuts of meat can be used at different points and in different situations. Don't feel bad about scooping a pack up at the store, especially if you happen to catch a mean sale. But if it's all down to money? Go for those chicken breasts.