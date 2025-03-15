The Classic Candy You Should Snack On While Drinking Bourbon

One of the oldest liquors in America, bourbon was declared "America's Native Spirit" by the U.S. Congress in 1964, which speaks to its integral part in American culture. Research shows that American whiskey — the family that bourbon forms a part of — accounted for 11.8% of spirits consumed in the U.S. in 2023. That's a lot of people drinking whiskey and its offspring, bourbon.

This wonderful spirit most often carries an aroma and flavor profile of oak, caramel, and vanilla, making it very versatile. It can be enjoyed neat, with a spritz of water or a few blocks of ice, or mixed into cocktails like the classic old fashioned. It can be a superb partner to many foods, both sweet and savory. If you're sweet-inclined (like many of us here at Tasting Table), we've found the ideal partner for your bourbon — chocolate peanut butter cups.

These cups of joy are the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory, bringing the sweetness of chocolate, and the salty savoriness of peanut butter alongside the smooth, and sometimes strong, characteristics of bourbon.