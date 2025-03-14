The Type Of Drink You Should Absolutely Never Pack In Your Checked Luggage

Are you getting ready for a flight and want to pack some drinks in your checked luggage, but unsure if it's allowed by the Transportation Security Administration's elaborate rules? Who could blame you, though, when the TSA has confiscated food, like a cupcake in the past. Now while most drinks can go into checked bags, you should probably never pack fizzy or highly carbonated drinks. This includes bottles of soda or pop, cans of sparkling water or seltzer, and fizzy alcoholic drinks like bottles of champagne.

While it isn't illegal to pack carbonated beverages in your checked luggage, there's a high chance the drinks will experience pressure and temperature changes high up in the air, especially in the cargo hold. This build up of pressure is like someone squeezing your bottles or cans, potentially leading to explosion and liquid leakage. Air pressure isn't as high in the cabin, thus, cans of soda don't explode in the food carts.

But what if you must pack that carbonated drink into your checked luggage? Well then, you should wrap it in bubble wrap and seal in a ziplock bag. In case the drink does explode, the liquid doesn't touch the other contents in your luggage.