How Long To Broil Prime Rib For A Crisp, Flavorful Crust
There is a careful process to making a prime rib that's flavorful and tender on the inside with a nice crust on the outside. To obtain that crunchy, flavorful crust, the broiler in your oven is the go-to source. Leave it under the broiler for too long, however, and the crust will go from crispy to burnt. That's where our slow-roasted rib roast recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray comes in to save the meal.
According to Murray, here is the best way to broil this dish. "Remove the roast from the oven and let it rest for around 45 minutes," she says. This is important because it will allow the juices in the meat to redistribute in the same way that you let any other steak rest before slicing and serving. "Turn the oven up as hot as it will go, around 500 [degrees] Fahrenheit," Murray continues. "Return the roast to the oven and allow the exterior to crisp to a golden brown, about 7 to 8 minutes." Obviously the size of the rib roast determines precisely how long it takes to achieve that crust — so check on it. Remember, a recipe is more of a guideline than a precise set of instructions.
More tips for preparing prime rib
Even when you follow Taylor Murray's instructions, there are other tips to get that delicious crust on the outside of the roast. First, while you may keep the prime rib covered during the initial cooking, you must return it to the oven uncovered for the heat to form that crust. For a shortcut, use the broiler in your oven. Just be sure to position the rack so that the prime rib isn't too close to the broiler, or it will burn your meat rather than crisp it.
If you really want to get the crispiest meal, allow the meat to air dry in the fridge overnight to draw out moisture before cooking. Additionally, the first thing you should do before cooking prime rib is allow the meat to sit at room temperature. This will help your dish cook evenly. Using lots of salt will also ensure that the crust crisps nicely.
The meat inside is equally important, so you need to know when it's done before you focus on that exterior. Your best friend will be a meat thermometer so that you can check the internal temperature at the thickest part of the meat. For a medium-rare prime rib, remove it from the oven between 115 degrees and 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so that it comes to 130 degrees Fahrenheit after it rests. If you prefer medium, remove it from the oven around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. For more guidance, consider Pat LaFrieda's trick for perfecting a prime rib.