How Long To Broil Prime Rib For A Crisp, Flavorful Crust

Even when you follow Taylor Murray's instructions, there are other tips to get that delicious crust on the outside of the roast. First, while you may keep the prime rib covered during the initial cooking, you must return it to the oven uncovered for the heat to form that crust. For a shortcut, use the broiler in your oven. Just be sure to position the rack so that the prime rib isn't too close to the broiler, or it will burn your meat rather than crisp it.

If you really want to get the crispiest meal, allow the meat to air dry in the fridge overnight to draw out moisture before cooking. Additionally, the first thing you should do before cooking prime rib is allow the meat to sit at room temperature. This will help your dish cook evenly. Using lots of salt will also ensure that the crust crisps nicely.

The meat inside is equally important, so you need to know when it's done before you focus on that exterior. Your best friend will be a meat thermometer so that you can check the internal temperature at the thickest part of the meat. For a medium-rare prime rib, remove it from the oven between 115 degrees and 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so that it comes to 130 degrees Fahrenheit after it rests. If you prefer medium, remove it from the oven around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. For more guidance, consider Pat LaFrieda's trick for perfecting a prime rib.