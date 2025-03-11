The 2 Ingredients You Should Never Combine On Your Roast Beef

Cooking roast beef always has an air of an event around it, whether you make it for the odd special occasion or as a regular family lunch. As with any meal that makes use of a large piece of meat, the most important thing is to get the cut of beef right — it is, after all, the star of the show. But it's important to use the right seasonings to elevate and enhance the taste of the meat.

Layering two or more spices can add depth and richness to the flavor profile and also help it match with the vibe of the rest of the meal. There are, however, two common seasonings that shouldn't be used together: balsamic vinegar and sugar. Mainly that's because it will make your beef overly sweet. Balsamic vinegar on its own has a high sugar content, and as it cooks the sweetness only becomes more concentrated. While sugar and balsamic vinegar are both great options for your beef, it's more of a 'one or the other' situation.