The 2 Ingredients You Should Never Combine On Your Roast Beef
Cooking roast beef always has an air of an event around it, whether you make it for the odd special occasion or as a regular family lunch. As with any meal that makes use of a large piece of meat, the most important thing is to get the cut of beef right — it is, after all, the star of the show. But it's important to use the right seasonings to elevate and enhance the taste of the meat.
Layering two or more spices can add depth and richness to the flavor profile and also help it match with the vibe of the rest of the meal. There are, however, two common seasonings that shouldn't be used together: balsamic vinegar and sugar. Mainly that's because it will make your beef overly sweet. Balsamic vinegar on its own has a high sugar content, and as it cooks the sweetness only becomes more concentrated. While sugar and balsamic vinegar are both great options for your beef, it's more of a 'one or the other' situation.
How to use balsamic vinegar or sugar on roast beef
If you want to use balsamic vinegar or sugar when roasting meat, the key is to know when and why they should be used. Balsamic vinegar is used best as a marinade. And depending on the cut of beef you choose, the acidity can also help tenderize the meat. Balsamic vinegar on its own will impart a sticky sweetness which can be balanced with other flavors like mustard or dried herbs, such as rosemary and thyme.
Sugar (brown sugar, in particular) should be your go-to if you want to develop a nice, caramelized crust on your beef. It will definitely help you develop a crisp bark, but it can also help make the meat inside more tender since the sugar draws out moisture. You can use brown sugar on its own, but it's even better as part of a dry rub. The individual spices can be adapted to suit the meal, but you'll find warm spices like paprika, mustard powder, chili, and garlic powder will all pair well.