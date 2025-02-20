The Best Type Of Sugar For Perfectly Caramelized Roast Beef

The beauty of good roast beef, whether it's a bottom round rump roast or a more expensive standing rib roast, is that the roasting does most of the work. For a flavorful roast, you really need very few seasonings, but the ones you do need are essential. While there are mistakes everyone makes with roast beef, not seasoning the meat correctly is a big one, and surprisingly, not using sugar could be one of your biggest regrets when cooking a roast. But what's the best type of sugar to use in a roast beef recipe? You want to use unrefined brown sugar for a couple of reasons.

Advertisement

Brown sugar may be what's missing in your roast beef recipe because, like its counterpart salt, it acts as a tenderizer. But most importantly, brown sugar is the component that allows the roast beef to obtain that coveted caramelization that we seek in a slow-cooked roast. Meat caramelization is a thing of beauty, and when using unrefined brown sugar, you'll achieve that lovely brown crust on the outside of the roast through a process called the Maillard reaction. Without getting too scientific, it's the coming together of amino acids and sugars to create the browning in meat that is sweet, savory, rich, and buttery in flavor, and dark in color.