What Does It Mean When Steak Or Chicken Is Country-Fried?
Southern cooking has a knack for turning the most ordinary ingredients into exquisite dishes — especially through the art of frying. No one does it better than this cuisine when it comes to coating food in a golden crunch, and it's got a long list of beloved staples to prove it. Apart from the classic Southern fried chicken, you may have also seen country-fried steak or chicken mentioned on occasions before. Possibly often enough that you even wonder what's the difference between chicken-fried and country-fried. Despite the many similarities, they're two distinctive dishes, and if you love the first one, there's a high chance you'll adore country frying as well.
The origin of this cooking method can be traced back to the mid-1800s when it was introduced by German immigrants through wiener schnitzel (pan-fried breaded veal cutlet). Adapted to fit into Southern's culinary landscape at the time, the veal was soon replaced with more affordable meat cuts like chicken and tough slices of beef. The breadcrumbs were also swapped out for a lighter coating, and while regular chicken frying kept the egg in the batter, country frying simply skips it altogether.
When a steak or chicken is country-fried, that means it's coated in a light mixture of flour, salt, pepper, and perhaps paprika and then pan-fried to golden perfection. Then, it's served with a brown gravy made from the pan drippings. Some recipes also include simmering the steak with the gravy, resulting in tender-crisp meat with a luscious exterior and deeply layered flavors.
Country-frying and all of its hidden potential
On the whole, country frying doesn't seem all that different from other frying techniques you're familiar with. While that may be true, eating country-fried food is still a delightful experience if you've never had it before. With little to no breadcrumbs, its exterior is not crumbly and hard, but rather light and almost melded into the meat. Flavor-wise, it's every bit as savory and comforting as you'd expect Southern food to be. The spices are thoroughly absorbed by the chicken, and as they're joined by the gravy, the meat becomes downright irresistible.
Marvelous as they are, flavors and textures aren't the only great things about country-fried food. There's also a versatility hidden within this seemingly straightforward dish. Sometimes, even smoky, rich strips of bacon can be country-fried, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. It's just the twist needed to bring some fun to familiar, everyday sandwiches and breakfasts.
You can also make smaller changes. Try playing around with different spice mixes to match your preference perfectly, whether that's adding fresh herbs for an aromatic touch or sprinkling in a few more Southern staples to amp up the spiciness. Let's not forget about the gravy, either. Adding a splash of white or red wine always makes for great sophistication. If this boozy way to elevate gravy isn't your groove, then caramelized onion or even just a bit of maple syrup is sufficient.