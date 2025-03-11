What Does It Mean When Steak Or Chicken Is Country-Fried?

Southern cooking has a knack for turning the most ordinary ingredients into exquisite dishes — especially through the art of frying. No one does it better than this cuisine when it comes to coating food in a golden crunch, and it's got a long list of beloved staples to prove it. Apart from the classic Southern fried chicken, you may have also seen country-fried steak or chicken mentioned on occasions before. Possibly often enough that you even wonder what's the difference between chicken-fried and country-fried. Despite the many similarities, they're two distinctive dishes, and if you love the first one, there's a high chance you'll adore country frying as well.

The origin of this cooking method can be traced back to the mid-1800s when it was introduced by German immigrants through wiener schnitzel (pan-fried breaded veal cutlet). Adapted to fit into Southern's culinary landscape at the time, the veal was soon replaced with more affordable meat cuts like chicken and tough slices of beef. The breadcrumbs were also swapped out for a lighter coating, and while regular chicken frying kept the egg in the batter, country frying simply skips it altogether.

When a steak or chicken is country-fried, that means it's coated in a light mixture of flour, salt, pepper, and perhaps paprika and then pan-fried to golden perfection. Then, it's served with a brown gravy made from the pan drippings. Some recipes also include simmering the steak with the gravy, resulting in tender-crisp meat with a luscious exterior and deeply layered flavors.