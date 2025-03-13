The Best Way To Clean Out Your Salt Grinder

Refilling a salt grinder is a regular activity for any enthusiastic home chef. But when was the last time you actually cleaned one? If that question was met with crickets, it's time for a classic hack. Spoiler alert: The best way to clean a salt grinder is with warm water, soap, and the handy assistance of a trusty screwdriver. Deconstruct the grinder — this is a process that varies by brand but usually involves undoing the top screw. With everything taken apart, wipe the internal mechanisms with a dampened cloth, using a fine brush to remove any stubborn granules lodged in problematic places. Leave all the parts to dry separately before reassembling them with care.

Grinder cleaning is one of the only times when white vinegar should take the backseat. The usually perfect liquid just risks too much flavor leaking into the pot; a lingering vinegary aftertaste is not the desired result. Warm water is the better choice, as it effectively dissolves any stray grains of salt. In many scenarios, even soap isn't 100% necessary.

Needless to say, be wary of mixing electrical grinders and water — properly unplugging and drying products is vital. Even the best electric salt and pepper grinders require a careful hand. Always check for product-specific cleaning instructions before launching straight in with a sodden scrubbing brush at the ready. Otherwise, just keep it simple, stick to water, and pay close attention when disassembling so you can easily put it back together.