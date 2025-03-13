The Best Way To Clean Out Your Salt Grinder
Refilling a salt grinder is a regular activity for any enthusiastic home chef. But when was the last time you actually cleaned one? If that question was met with crickets, it's time for a classic hack. Spoiler alert: The best way to clean a salt grinder is with warm water, soap, and the handy assistance of a trusty screwdriver. Deconstruct the grinder — this is a process that varies by brand but usually involves undoing the top screw. With everything taken apart, wipe the internal mechanisms with a dampened cloth, using a fine brush to remove any stubborn granules lodged in problematic places. Leave all the parts to dry separately before reassembling them with care.
Grinder cleaning is one of the only times when white vinegar should take the backseat. The usually perfect liquid just risks too much flavor leaking into the pot; a lingering vinegary aftertaste is not the desired result. Warm water is the better choice, as it effectively dissolves any stray grains of salt. In many scenarios, even soap isn't 100% necessary.
Needless to say, be wary of mixing electrical grinders and water — properly unplugging and drying products is vital. Even the best electric salt and pepper grinders require a careful hand. Always check for product-specific cleaning instructions before launching straight in with a sodden scrubbing brush at the ready. Otherwise, just keep it simple, stick to water, and pay close attention when disassembling so you can easily put it back together.
Why should you clean your salt grinder?
No judgment; it's worth asking. Salt can be self-sterilizing, and it can kill bacteria on some occasions. Yet, while this keeps your grinder comparably cleaner than other kitchen equipment, it's important to note that salt doesn't eliminate everything. Halotolerant bacteria (immune to the effects of salt) are equally dangerous, and the nooks and crevices of the grinder itself are vulnerable. Basically, the seasoning does a good, but not perfect, job of self-sterilization. Add that to the list of things you need to know about salt.
There's also the question of functionality. When salt grinders go uncleaned for prolonged periods, it increases the risk of breakages and decreases efficiency. Have you ever desperately struggled to twist anything out of your grinder despite a recent refill? Don't force it; clean it. A common culprit behind claggy-feeling grinders is moisture from humid storage conditions and accrued residue from an inconsistent cleaning schedule.
There is so much to learn about the different types of salt and how to use them. Why not start by properly understanding your grinder? Treat yourself to some cleaning brushes to get started. It doesn't need to be salt-specific; coffee grinder equipment is brilliantly versatile. Look for a mixture of wire tools and brushes, like this 13-piece WoYous coffee brush set for $9.99 on Amazon.