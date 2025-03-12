How To Blend Pastry Dough By Hand Without Ruining The Texture

You don't always need fancy appliances and a drawer full of equipment to make magic happen in the kitchen. Sometimes, the most essential baking tools are really your own two hands, and you can often make things work if they end up being all you have. This is especially true when it comes to blending pastry dough, though there are some things to keep in mind.

Some bakers actually prefer blending pastry dough by hand, as it gives you a lot of control over the butter pieces. However, you need to be careful to ensure that the warmth of your hands doesn't melt the butter, which will affect the flaky texture of your pastry. Your butter should be cold before you begin; it might even be worth sticking it in the freezer for a few minutes once it's chopped or grated.

There is also an old myth that says that those with cold hands make the best pastries, and there might just be some truth to it. Many bakers run their hands under cold water for a few seconds before blending their doughs to make them as cold as possible from the start.