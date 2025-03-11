How Long Is Bottled Espresso Martini Good After It's Opened?

A velvety splash of espresso martini is decadent — a tasty blend of coffee liqueur, vodka, and espresso. Yet, for even more of a treat, nothing beats the luxury of a ready-made bottle; you crack the lid, pour a glass, and set it back on the countertop to bask in its glory. The question is, how long can you leave it there? Brewed espresso lasts three to seven days when refrigerated and kept airtight, and bottled cocktails generally have a similar life span once opened. However, the safest bet is to check the bottle, as some brands are more lenient than others.

The "just add liquor" LAVA Premium Espresso Martini Mix retails at $18.99 on Amazon for a liter bottle and stipulates that customers should consume it within 14 to 21 days of opening. Notably, this alcohol-free recipe contains potassium sorbate, an odorless preservative that delays spoilage. Interestingly, potassium sorbate is also one of the only two artificial chemicals you'll find in Trader Joe's food, so it's a popular additive choice. The more you know.

Don't want the pressure of having to quickly polish off a bottle? Look for preservatives on the ingredients label. Alternatively, adjust your serving sizes by choosing canned espresso martinis to allow for consumption in smaller quantities, only opening what you will drink immediately. There is plenty of information on the best canned espresso martinis out there, so take your pick. Ready-made martinis don't just come in bottles.