How Long Is Bottled Espresso Martini Good After It's Opened?
A velvety splash of espresso martini is decadent — a tasty blend of coffee liqueur, vodka, and espresso. Yet, for even more of a treat, nothing beats the luxury of a ready-made bottle; you crack the lid, pour a glass, and set it back on the countertop to bask in its glory. The question is, how long can you leave it there? Brewed espresso lasts three to seven days when refrigerated and kept airtight, and bottled cocktails generally have a similar life span once opened. However, the safest bet is to check the bottle, as some brands are more lenient than others.
The "just add liquor" LAVA Premium Espresso Martini Mix retails at $18.99 on Amazon for a liter bottle and stipulates that customers should consume it within 14 to 21 days of opening. Notably, this alcohol-free recipe contains potassium sorbate, an odorless preservative that delays spoilage. Interestingly, potassium sorbate is also one of the only two artificial chemicals you'll find in Trader Joe's food, so it's a popular additive choice. The more you know.
Don't want the pressure of having to quickly polish off a bottle? Look for preservatives on the ingredients label. Alternatively, adjust your serving sizes by choosing canned espresso martinis to allow for consumption in smaller quantities, only opening what you will drink immediately. There is plenty of information on the best canned espresso martinis out there, so take your pick. Ready-made martinis don't just come in bottles.
Should you freeze bottled espresso martini?
Everyone knows that freezers can be a fantastic preservation hack, but are they a suitable solution for this cocktail? As it turns out, it is possible to freeze espresso martini. However, the more effective way to extend the beverage's shelf life is simply refraining from opening the bottle until you plan on drinking it. It's just unnecessary when unopened cocktails last 12 to 18 months anyway. Additionally, many ready-made mixes, including On The Rocks' Espresso Martini Cocktail, specifically advise against freezing.
Despite that, the freezer is a good strategy for anyone craving frozen espresso martinis, not just prolonged product life. However, there are some things to remember. Firstly, never leave a glass bottle in a freezer for extended periods, as the cocktail inside can expand and shatter the bottle. Always decant the beverage into an alternative container for safety purposes. Secondly, evaluate the specific brand's ingredient list. Vodka-heavy bottles might not be the best candidates for home freezing. Keep in mind that drinks must contain less than 35% alcohol to successfully solidify.
Additionally, many at-home cocktail makers only freeze the espresso, so be prepared to embrace some trial and error. It might be better to leave the unopened ready-made bottle somewhere safe and make your frozen espresso martini from scratch.