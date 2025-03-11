How To Store Pancetta For The Longest Lasting Freshness

Pancetta is famously aged, not cooked. The salty cured pork belly is an Italian delicacy best enjoyed fresh, and proper storage is the trick to keeping it tastier for longer. Luckily, those standards are easy to uphold in home environments. Firstly, always store it in the fridge at temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Here, unopened in its original packaging, the meat lasts for up to three weeks. Once opened, you start the spoilage clock ticking — it must stay refrigerated and sealed with minimal air exposure. Under those conditions, it's possible to keep the pancetta fresh for up to two weeks.

Wondering if freezing the meat will extend its shelf life? Potentially. Pancetta lasts for three months when frozen. Just be conscious of freezer burn; it's essential to properly wrap and seal the meat to avoid a nasty, bland taste. It's not advisable to freeze unopened pancetta (its shelf-life is impressively lengthy anyway). However, it is a savvy hack for preserving leftovers — in the right container, you more than triple the shelf life of opened pancetta. That should have you side-eyeing your freezer after dicing up too much meat for your pancetta and mushroom skillet pasta recipe.