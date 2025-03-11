The Key Nutritional Info Costco's Food Court Menu Doesn't Give You

Most shoppers appreciate product transparency, especially when it's something going inside the human body. Fortunately, Costco largely provides this for shopping members, typically in the form of ingredient lists, nutrition values, calorie counts, and more. That's why it's surprising that one food-court category is missing some pretty pertinent information: the caffeine content in its two cold brew coffee drinks.

Costco frozen coffee concoctions identify as "freeze" drinks, featuring thick, slushy textures and sweet coffee flavors. Availability may differ depending on location, but when they're offered, it's in the food court section of the warehouse.

The first one is Costco's Cold Brew Latte Freeze, which is made from Kirkland Signature Columbian coffee beans. This one rarely, if ever, shows up on the overhead menu board, rather presenting as an option at the self-serve beverage kiosk. It's basically a frozen version of a cafe latte, highly capable of giving a similar "brain freeze" to a 7-11 Slurpie.

The second food-court drink in the category is the Costco Cold Brew Mocha Freeze, which is almost identical to the latte version, distinguished mostly by a dash of rich premium chocolate. This one gets prominent menu space, complete with a calorie count — but still no caffeine revelation.

The more extensive Costco nutrition sheet provides detailed info such as fat, sugar, carbohydrate, cholesterol, dietary fiber, protein, and sodium content for both the cold brew freeze drinks — but again, omits any mention of caffeine.