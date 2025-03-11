The Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich That Inspired An Ina Garten Recipe

When someone mentions Ina Garten, you think of home-cooked meals, elegant dinner parties, and the Hamptons-based specialty food store where she got her start. The last place you'd picture the Food Network star dining is a fast food joint, but it turns out even the Barefoot Contessa can't resist a good fried chicken sandwich.

Garten has long been vocal about her love of the Chicken Shack, Shake Shack's signature fried chicken sandwich. Made with a crispy, white-meat chicken breast, the sandwich is served on a toasted potato bun with buttermilk herb mayo, lettuce, and pickles. It costs about $9.49, depending on the location, and customers have the option of adding avocado and bacon.

Garten posted a picture of her order on Instagram in 2016, calling the sandwich "crazy good." As she revealed in her 2018 cookbook, "Cook Like a Pro," she first discovered it when her husband Jeffrey brought her to a Shake Shack on a day she was feeling cranky. The crunchy coating and tangy mayo lifted her mood and made her a Shake Shack convert.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Garten called the Chicken Shack her number one fast food, saying she "just [adored]" it. She even created her own version, which a friend once told her was the best dinner she ever made.