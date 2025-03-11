How Giada De Laurentiis Seasons Prime Rib For Flavor Inside And Out

You've got plenty of options when it comes to seasoning prime rib to give it the utmost flavor for a satisfying dinner at home. Keep it simple with a dry rub or use your go-to blend of seasonings like garlic and onion powders. To really elevate the well-marbled cut of beef, celebrity chef and TV host Giada De Laurentiis has two must-use ingredients you might want to try.

According to her original recipe from Food Network, juicy flavorful prime rib from crust to center is possible with sweet marsala and thyme. If you don't know, sweet marsala is a type of fermented wine that might be most popularly used in the Italian-American dish called chicken marsala and will add fruity and tangy flavors to the beef. Meanwhile, thyme is an herb used in many beef dishes for its earthy and savory notes.

As per De Laurentiis' recipe, the thyme is mixed with salt, pepper, and garlic and rubbed into 1-inch-long, 1/2-inch-deep slits in the meat, and used to coat the rest of the slab. This ensures the seasoning doesn't just flavor the outside but also adds dimension to the interior.