How Giada De Laurentiis Seasons Prime Rib For Flavor Inside And Out
You've got plenty of options when it comes to seasoning prime rib to give it the utmost flavor for a satisfying dinner at home. Keep it simple with a dry rub or use your go-to blend of seasonings like garlic and onion powders. To really elevate the well-marbled cut of beef, celebrity chef and TV host Giada De Laurentiis has two must-use ingredients you might want to try.
According to her original recipe from Food Network, juicy flavorful prime rib from crust to center is possible with sweet marsala and thyme. If you don't know, sweet marsala is a type of fermented wine that might be most popularly used in the Italian-American dish called chicken marsala and will add fruity and tangy flavors to the beef. Meanwhile, thyme is an herb used in many beef dishes for its earthy and savory notes.
As per De Laurentiis' recipe, the thyme is mixed with salt, pepper, and garlic and rubbed into 1-inch-long, 1/2-inch-deep slits in the meat, and used to coat the rest of the slab. This ensures the seasoning doesn't just flavor the outside but also adds dimension to the interior.
Giada De Laurentiis' sweet sauce for prime rib
As for the sweet marsala, that's used in the creation of an accompanying sauce. After cooking her prime rib, Giada De Laurentiis combines the juices from her rested meat with broth, arrowroot, thyme, and sweet marsala in a medium saucepan for a sauce to serve alongside the dish. As she instructs, the ingredients are brought to a boil and reduced to a simmer for 20 minutes. Once the sauce has thickened, butter is added and whisked until smooth.
You certainly don't want any of that flavorful sauce to go to waste, so we've got some suggestions: Serve the sliced prime rib and spoonfuls of sauce atop a bed of creamy mashed potatoes to get sauce in every bite. Or spoon it on top of our super-simple cauliflower rice recipe for even more flavor in the dish. And if you're really impressed by her version of flavorful prime rib, here are more genius cooking hacks Giada De Laurentiis shared on her TikTok.