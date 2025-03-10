Are Starbucks Tumblers Dishwasher Safe?

Coffee giant Starbucks releases a huge number of new reusable cup designs each year. It's so tempting to pick up a new seasonal cup or grab some Wicked-ly beautiful merch to sip from that you might have a shelf overflowing with these portable sippers. But even if you have a different cup for every day of the year, you'll still be faced with the prospect of how best to care for them. Tossing your tumbler in the dishwasher is certainly easy, but knowing if there's a chance of causing damage is the key to keeping your cup collection in tip-top condition.

The good news: some Starbucks tumblers are top-rack dishwasher safe according to the company. But others are specifically stamped with "hand wash only" on the bottom. The cups come in many different styles, from double-walled stainless steel, thick textured plastic, to thinner single-walled molded plastic, so our best recommendation is to check on the cup's bottom, or read the care instructions in a brand new cup. If you'd rather be safe than sorry, stick to hand washing.