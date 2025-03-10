Are Starbucks Tumblers Dishwasher Safe?
Coffee giant Starbucks releases a huge number of new reusable cup designs each year. It's so tempting to pick up a new seasonal cup or grab some Wicked-ly beautiful merch to sip from that you might have a shelf overflowing with these portable sippers. But even if you have a different cup for every day of the year, you'll still be faced with the prospect of how best to care for them. Tossing your tumbler in the dishwasher is certainly easy, but knowing if there's a chance of causing damage is the key to keeping your cup collection in tip-top condition.
The good news: some Starbucks tumblers are top-rack dishwasher safe according to the company. But others are specifically stamped with "hand wash only" on the bottom. The cups come in many different styles, from double-walled stainless steel, thick textured plastic, to thinner single-walled molded plastic, so our best recommendation is to check on the cup's bottom, or read the care instructions in a brand new cup. If you'd rather be safe than sorry, stick to hand washing.
Keep your tumblers clean and they'll be ready for a refill anytime
The right way to hand wash your Starbucks tumblers is to use plenty of soapy hot water and a clean sponge or bottle brush, followed by a good rinse. Try to get all the crevices clean, like the area where the lid screws on, and of course use a straw brush to remove any sediment in the lid openings. Allow the cup and its top to air dry before stacking or storing it to avoid any musty smells. You can soak dried-up drink remnants left in your cup overnight with a drop or two of dish soap.
The temptation to skip the extra effort involved in a hand wash is real, though. Popping your drinkware in the dishwasher might even result in a cleaner cup, too, thanks to the sanitizing action of the machine. You should be aware that the dishwasher could remove any screen printed patterns on your cup after repeated washing, and possibly lift paint off a cup that's been scratched or dented, even if those cups say dishwasher safe. It's ultimately your choice how to clean your tumbler, but by all means, do clean it — your barista will thank you!