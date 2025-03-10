The One Haribo Gummy Candy We Wouldn't Try Again
Haribo is one of those household names in the candy biz that exists in the periphery. You're not actively thinking about Haribo until you have a craving for some sweet, sweet gummy candy. And when that craving strikes? You might just be reaching for Haribo on reflex. In our rankings of popular gummy candies and gummy bear brands, Haribo either tops the list or at least makes it into the top five. But even the best in the game have off days, and Haribo is no different. When we ranked 15 popular Haribo gummy candies, there were bound to be some less-than-stellar options in the mix, with some of the candy just not matching up with what we expect from an illustrious brand.
In our eyes (and to our palates), the tragic last place award went to Haribo Sour S'ghetti. Our methodology for testing looked at both texture and flavor. We tended to give higher rankings to gummies with a softer and more pillowy texture, rather than anything too hard or wax-like. We also prioritized gummies with a distinct and delicious taste without being ridiculously heavy-handed with the sugar. Unfortunately, the Sour S'ghetti misses the mark in both cases. You're much better off opting for one of our higher-ranking picks, like the Haribo Berry Clouds or the Haribo Happy Cherries.
Why you should give Haribo Sour S'ghetti a pass
As noted, Haribo's Sour S'ghetti presents a double fail on the flavor and texture fronts. But what about this candy drops it to such a low spot on our list? In terms of flavor, I think the biggest failing is in the "sour" part of the name. When you grab a sour candy, you're surely expecting at least a bit of a lip-puckering punch. You don't need to know the science behind why sour candy burns your tongue to enjoy it, but in my humble opinion, Haribo Sour S'ghetti doesn't have enough "oomph" to even be called tart, really.
The actual fruit flavors are pretty unimpressive, too, just leaving behind the faint impression of a fruity sugar and little else. Reddit users complain about the floral aftertaste the watermelon flavor leaves behind, and mention that eating too many in a row makes the candy taste like soap. The texture is definitely the biggest fumble, though. Sour S'ghetti is a bit reminiscent of Sour Punch Straws in terms of general shape and product design, but the texture couldn't be more different.
A gummy straw usually has a bit of chew to it, but you aren't going to be sitting there gnawing on it for ages. These Sour S'ghetti pieces, on the other hand, have a wax-like texture that makes chewing them a nightmare to me. Disgruntled Reddit users also point out that these straws are longer and thicker than they used to be, potentially contributing to that problem. This disappointing combination of a let-down flavor and weird, candle-like texture is what puts Haribo Sour S'ghetti at the very bottom of our list. For us, this candy is a definite pass.