The One Haribo Gummy Candy We Wouldn't Try Again

As noted, Haribo's Sour S'ghetti presents a double fail on the flavor and texture fronts. But what about this candy drops it to such a low spot on our list? In terms of flavor, I think the biggest failing is in the "sour" part of the name. When you grab a sour candy, you're surely expecting at least a bit of a lip-puckering punch. You don't need to know the science behind why sour candy burns your tongue to enjoy it, but in my humble opinion, Haribo Sour S'ghetti doesn't have enough "oomph" to even be called tart, really.

The actual fruit flavors are pretty unimpressive, too, just leaving behind the faint impression of a fruity sugar and little else. Reddit users complain about the floral aftertaste the watermelon flavor leaves behind, and mention that eating too many in a row makes the candy taste like soap. The texture is definitely the biggest fumble, though. Sour S'ghetti is a bit reminiscent of Sour Punch Straws in terms of general shape and product design, but the texture couldn't be more different.

A gummy straw usually has a bit of chew to it, but you aren't going to be sitting there gnawing on it for ages. These Sour S'ghetti pieces, on the other hand, have a wax-like texture that makes chewing them a nightmare to me. Disgruntled Reddit users also point out that these straws are longer and thicker than they used to be, potentially contributing to that problem. This disappointing combination of a let-down flavor and weird, candle-like texture is what puts Haribo Sour S'ghetti at the very bottom of our list. For us, this candy is a definite pass.