The First Mistake To Avoid When Buying Prime Rib, According To Chef Jean-Pierre
Prime rib is one of the most prized — and expensive — cuts of beef, beloved for its tenderness and that rich, melt-in-your-mouth flavor. A crowd-pleaser that's relatively easy to cook, it is often the centerpiece of special occasion meals such as Christmas and Easter. However, when trying to impress your guests (and dealing with high price tags), you want to make sure you are purchasing the right cut of meat. When sharing with Tasting Table his thoughts on the 13 mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib, chef Jean-Pierre offered one key piece of advice when it comes to purchasing prime rib: don't choose the leaner end.
When buying prime rib at the store or from a butcher, you are typically getting one half of a cow's rib section. The entire section is referred to as a rib roast, but it can weigh up to 25 pounds, so it's usually cut into more manageable portions. The two halves are known as the first and second cut, or the chuck end and the loin end. The chuck end, or second cut, is closer to the cow's shoulder and tends to have more marbling and fat. The loin end, which is closer to the rear of the animal, is leaner. It might sound counterintuitive, but Jean-Pierre notes that the fattier end is the one you want for more flavor.
Make prime rib the best bang for your buck
Each of a cow's ribs is numbered, and those labeled six through 12 are typically sold as prime rib. The chuck end usually refers to ribs six through nine, while the loin end consists of ribs ten through 12. When Jean-Pierre spoke to us at Tasting Table, one of his key takeaways was to ask your butcher for ribs six through nine. According to the chef, the fat found around these ribs makes the chuck end "much more flavorful," and it helps keep the roast tender during the cooking process.
An added bonus is that the chuck end is usually cheaper than the loin end, making it the best value for your money. The reason behind this is that the loin end features less connective tissue, making it leaner and more uniform when sliced. Of course, some prefer less fat on their meat, so they may opt for this choice when picking out a prime rib. In the end, both cuts are delicious, but if you are aiming for a rich, slow-roasted rib roast that is packed with flavor, don't shy away from the fat.