The First Mistake To Avoid When Buying Prime Rib, According To Chef Jean-Pierre

Prime rib is one of the most prized — and expensive — cuts of beef, beloved for its tenderness and that rich, melt-in-your-mouth flavor. A crowd-pleaser that's relatively easy to cook, it is often the centerpiece of special occasion meals such as Christmas and Easter. However, when trying to impress your guests (and dealing with high price tags), you want to make sure you are purchasing the right cut of meat. When sharing with Tasting Table his thoughts on the 13 mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib, chef Jean-Pierre offered one key piece of advice when it comes to purchasing prime rib: don't choose the leaner end.

When buying prime rib at the store or from a butcher, you are typically getting one half of a cow's rib section. The entire section is referred to as a rib roast, but it can weigh up to 25 pounds, so it's usually cut into more manageable portions. The two halves are known as the first and second cut, or the chuck end and the loin end. The chuck end, or second cut, is closer to the cow's shoulder and tends to have more marbling and fat. The loin end, which is closer to the rear of the animal, is leaner. It might sound counterintuitive, but Jean-Pierre notes that the fattier end is the one you want for more flavor.