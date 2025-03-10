The 3 Quaker Oats Products Gluten-Free Customers Can Enjoy
Oatmeal is a great way to start your day on the right foot. Not only is it packed with protein, but it also contains beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that has been shown to keep people fuller for longer and potentially even stabilize blood sugar levels. Plus, there is no shortage of outstanding oatmeal recipes out there to try, all of which allow you to put a personal spin on this breakfast classic.
Quaker Oats is arguably one of the largest and most trusted names in the oatmeal business; it's one that you may already rely on in order to make your morning oatmeal come to fruition. And lucky for folks with celiac disease or gluten intolerances, the brand makes multiple products that are certified gluten-free. This includes its gluten-free quick one-minute oats and gluten-free instant oats — the latter of which comes in two flavors: original and maple & brown sugar. It's important to note that the brand offers these products in non-gluten-free varieties as well, so be sure to look for the appropriate "gluten-free" label on your favorite Quaker products before buying them.
What would make oatmeal not gluten free?
If you looked at a container of one of Quaker's oatmeal products, chances are that you may not see anything right-off-the-bat that would suggest that the product contains gluten. However, the main reason why many of Quaker's oatmeals are not considered gluten-free is because of the potential risk of cross-contamination. As the brand explains, while the oats themselves are naturally gluten-free, there is the potential for gluten-containing grains — like wheat and rye — to be introduced to the oats at some point during the food chain. While this may not be a big deal for someone who isn't sensitive to gluten, it could be dangerous if someone with a severe allergy or Celiac consumes the tainted oats.
Quaker explains that its gluten-free products are checked at several critical control points and are under the watch of a patented system that removes any potential gluten contaminants from them before they hit the shelves. Therefore, gluten-free eaters can rest assured that there are at least some pre-packaged oatmeal options out there for them to choose from.