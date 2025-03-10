The 3 Quaker Oats Products Gluten-Free Customers Can Enjoy

Oatmeal is a great way to start your day on the right foot. Not only is it packed with protein, but it also contains beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that has been shown to keep people fuller for longer and potentially even stabilize blood sugar levels. Plus, there is no shortage of outstanding oatmeal recipes out there to try, all of which allow you to put a personal spin on this breakfast classic.

Quaker Oats is arguably one of the largest and most trusted names in the oatmeal business; it's one that you may already rely on in order to make your morning oatmeal come to fruition. And lucky for folks with celiac disease or gluten intolerances, the brand makes multiple products that are certified gluten-free. This includes its gluten-free quick one-minute oats and gluten-free instant oats — the latter of which comes in two flavors: original and maple & brown sugar. It's important to note that the brand offers these products in non-gluten-free varieties as well, so be sure to look for the appropriate "gluten-free" label on your favorite Quaker products before buying them.