The Absolute Best Lindt Lindor Truffle To Indulge In

Lindt chocolates have been melting in Swiss mouths since the 1800s, eventually spreading across the globe. It's hard to find a U.S. supermarket without a collection of Lindt lovelies in various incarnations, from chocolate bars to sticks, spreads, pralines, chocolatier boxes, and even formed into gold bunnies, little chicks, and golfballs. Then, there's arguably the best of them all: the chocolate truffles. These crinkly foil-wrapped spheres fall under a separate brand name, Lindt Lindor — and there's a whole lot of them.

Lindt Lindor truffles come in about 45 flavors, some seasonal and many permanent, leading to a constant whirl of chocolate-making activity — so much, in fact, that the Lindor team can wrap 1000 truffles in a mere minute. The basic red-wrapped Lindor Milk chocolate is the company's most popular truffle offering, but it certainly has good company. With all that goodness out there, we decided to host a taste test, ranking 25 Lindt Lindor truffles from worst to best. That's a lot truffle contenders, and some pretty tough competition. But ultimately, one ball rolled past all others in the tasting parade, taking its place in the number one spot: the Lindt Lindor Fudge Swirl truffle.

The friendly competition amongst Lindor siblings involved a lot of distinctions between flavor, balance, creaminess, mouthfeel, sweetness, aesthetic, and more — including the ever-present line-cross between dark, milk, and white chocolate filling. In the end, it's the Fudge Swirl's twirling bullseye pattern of creamy white and dark chocolates nestled inside the outer milk chocolate shell that hits the spot.