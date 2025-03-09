The Type Of Steak That Can Have A Fishy Taste And Why This Occurs

Different types of steak can provide you with unique flavors, from rich and fatty to lean and even minerally, but fishy is one that catches a lot of people off guard. There are a lot of varieties of steaks that are becoming more available, either through your local supermarket or specialty retailers, yet you never really expect your meat to taste like a different animal entirely.

This leads to the natural question of: Is there something wrong with this? It turns out that the answer is pretty complicated. Beef that has actually gone bad will usually smell more sour than fishy, so no, your fishy steak isn't actually spoiled — it isn't bad to eat it. Instead this flavor can mean that your cut of steak was grass-fed.

Beef that is 100% grass-fed rather than just grass-finished naturally develops tastes that are different from industrial cattle in America, which while not entirely grain-fed are usually finished on grain. This normally comes in the form of a leaner, gamey flavor that we associate with wild ruminants that naturally eat grass, while grain gives the meat a richer taste. Grass contains different nutrients than grain and will produce leaner cattle and also give the fat that does form a yellow hue and a different flavor that sometimes moves into the fishy territory. What's complicated is that you will hear different explanations for why this is and whether it's totally fine or the sign of poorly raised cattle.