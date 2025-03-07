The 6 Best Beer And Salad Pairings You Need To Try

Beer and salad may not be the first, or tenth, meal combo you'd normally think of, but it's a perfect chance to see the potential in two under-appreciated choices for food and alcohol pairings. Beer has always played second fiddle to wine in that regard, even as the craft movement and growing awareness of all the different international beer styles showed people it could have just as much depth and diversity as its more respected relative. And salad, well, it's salad. It's dismissed as a side, or as something you eat to be healthy. But of course a well constructed salad can be revelatory, and there are plenty of great dinner salads that can satisfy as well as any meal. So we decided to ask an expert, Chris Cusack, a cicerone and the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, to help us create some pairings for the under-appreciated duo of beer and salad.

"When pairing a beer with a salad, it's important to think about the whole dish, rather than just one component," Cusack says. "There are many ingredients that, individually, would indicate a certain pairing. However, it's important to consider the whole dish rather than just one or two ingredients." He gave us the example of a steak salad and how the pairing shouldn't just be based on the protein; a steak salad with oil and vinaigrette tastes wildly different than one with blue cheese and creamy ranch dressing.