Is There A Distinction Between Cream Ale And Blonde Ale?

The ubiquitous blonde ale and the somewhat confusingly named cream ale may look the same once poured into a pint glass. They share an inviting golden hue, incredibly light body — without coming off as watery — and are exceptionally crushable, both as a refreshment during a sweltering summer afternoon or as a coping mechanism come late fall when your NFL team is in the doldrums. However, the two are different, primarily due to the use of a specific grain adjunct in the former: Corn.

What these two beers also have in common, besides their color and easy-drinking nature, is that either ale or lager yeast can be used during fermentation. When pitching the latter, which only thrives in cold conditions, tanks should be kept below 60 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure a clean flavor profile. Anyone interested in taking their first steps into the world of craft beer who's intimidated by the bitterness of an IPA or the alcohol by volume content of, say, a wee heavy Scotch ale would do well to start their journey with a cream or blonde ale. Neither is tongue-stunningly offensive and ABVs tend to top out at 5.5%.