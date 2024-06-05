If You Love Barbecue For The Sides, Our Expert Says This Is The Perfect Beer Pairing

Barbecue is now one of America's most treasured native cuisines, starting at gas stations and butcher shops around the American South. In the beginning, butchers sold smoked meat with a slice or two of white bread and some pickles; however, side dishes have since expanded and diversified just as much as regional barbecue styles. They include other Southern soul food favorites like coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, and pinto beans. Sides are quintessential complements to any barbecue platter, and a cold beer is the final element that can round out a barbecue meal.

Since sides are such a big deal, meat is no longer the only consideration when selecting beer for your cookout. To help you choose a beer that pairs well with the rich, creamy sides on your plate, we consulted an expert from the barbecue mecca of Texas. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Stephen Alexander, sales director for Tall City Brewing and member of Texas Craft Brewers Guild Board of Directors, recommended a blonde ale.

Alexander defined a blonde ale as having "a low to moderate hop bitterness with a bready, biscuity flavor and a lingering taste that will feel dry and sweet." A balance of dry, sweet, and bitter is both refreshing and versatile. Alexander goes on to say that a blonde ale is the perfect beer "to round out an array of sides."