From Gas Stations To Fast Food: The 10 Best Chains For Cheap Iced Coffee
Finding a cheap way to get your caffeine fix while you're out and about can be tough, especially if you're into iced coffee. Over the years, coffee prices have shot sky-high even at the cheapest of chains, so your old favorites might not feel quite as reliably priced anymore. However, even now, there are a few places you can look to for cheap iced coffees, including fast food chains to gas stations.
How did we select the best spots for cheap coffee? We first looked at the price, as we wanted to feature spots that offered beverages under $5, though you'll find plenty of chains on this list that are much cheaper than that. Quality was another factor — after all, a bad-tasting coffee just isn't worth it, no matter how low the price. Also, the chain had to be a national chain within the United States. Though it didn't necessarily need to be present in every state, the more locations, the better (sorry, Wawa). We checked reviews on social media and various coffee shop locations to determine which coffee shop chains ranked the highest in terms of iced coffee. Besides taste and price, we didn't factor any other menu items into the ranking, so don't blame us if you order something else and it isn't quite as good.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on location.
McDonald's
McDonald's expansive iced coffee menu makes it one of the most respected fast food chains for coffee. An iced coffee at Mickey D's is about $2, which is a good price for a good brew. It's fast, convenient, and cheap, which is everything you want on a road trip or while you're scrambling to grab a coffee before work. Though coffee probably isn't the first thing you think of when you think of McDonald's, maybe it should be. Many customers are consistently surprised by the quality of McDonald's drinks.
You've got a few flavor options on the McDonald's menu. First, you can try one of the brand's syrups (you'll have sugar and sugar-free options to choose from), including caramel, vanilla, and even seasonal flavors. If you're more of a plain coffee kind of person, there's no need to fret; McDonald's will give you a regular ol' black coffee, no questions asked. All of these options hover right around $2. The chain also gets bonus points for offering the occasional app coupon, through which you might score an even better deal on iced coffee.
Tim Hortons
Just like how America runs on Dunkin', Canada's favorite coffee shop is Tim Hortons (don't worry, the chain has expanded to the United States, too). The price of your Tim Hortons iced coffee will vary based on where you're from, and it often ranges from around $3 to $4. Though they're not the cheapest chain on this list, they certainly are a well-loved one. Plus, you can also net yourself rewards points; just sign up for a free account and you can earn points towards a free drink every time you buy a coffee. The chain's reward system is a pretty solid way to save on drinks, according to customers.
Tim Hortons' iced coffee comes automatically filled with pumps of cane sugar syrup and a bit of milk, though you're certainly welcome to ask for none of these add-ons if you so choose. Most fans of Tim Hortons appreciate a good sweet iced coffee every now and then, though those who order the brand's brew black say it's equally delicious.
One small problem with Tim Hortons' coffee is that some say it will often be made differently each time they order it (especially if you change coffee shop locations regularly). You may or may not have this problem with Tim Hortons brews, but if you get an especially bad batch, it might be worth asking to have it remade.
Circle K
Circle K is a classic road trip coffee option. While you're busy filling up gas and stopping in for a few snacks, stop in for an iced coffee. Whether you want a vanilla-flavored brew or a plain black iced coffee, Circle K offers an impressive 100% Arabica bean blend to all its customers.
Now, we're talking gas station coffee here, so don't be surprised when you have to walk over to the coffee tap and dispense your cup of icy cold coffee yourself. If you're extra lucky, your local Circle K might have a cold brew coffee machine, which offers a delightful cup full of flavorful cold brew (seriously, many customers are such big fans of the Circle K cold brew that they'll look at every location near them to try and find it). If you're not quite fortunate enough to have the nectar of the gods that is Circle K cold brew, however, you can still get flavored or unflavored iced coffee at all Circle K locations.
A Circle K cup of coffee will typically be priced around $2 for most sizes, though this can vary based on where you are in the United States. Sadly, Circle K's $6 drink subscription is a thing of the past, but its iced coffees are still relatively cheap.
7-Eleven
Some say that 7-Eleven coffee is pretty basic, while others say it's their go-to gas station iced coffee. Whatever your opinion may be, you can probably agree that 7-Eleven has pretty good coffee for a low price. Plus, 7-Elevens are widely dispersed throughout the country, so you may have one near you. 7-Eleven even got in on the food delivery business in 2022, and started delivering its products through its very own service, 7NOW, so you can get your coffee sent straight to your door if you're really having trouble getting up in the morning.
All sizes of coffee at 7-Eleven are usually going to be $3 or less. Surprisingly, the chain offers both nitro and regular iced coffee (depending on the location you visit, of course) and it even has a variety of coffee blends you can choose from, too. If you're a fan of self-serve coffee taps, you're in luck — depending on the location, that could be the only way you're going to be getting your coffee from 7-Eleven once you buy it (some locations will have touchscreen dispensers). But it's certainly well worth it for the price, which is one of the more competitive options on this list.
Panera Bread
Panera doesn't win the title of cheapest iced coffee because of its menu prices. It wins because of its Unlimited Sip Club. For the uninitiated, Panera's Unlimited Sip Club allows you to pay $14.99 every month (plus tax) for completely unhindered access to any drip coffee, tea, fountain beverage, and (the most important of all) iced coffee.
Every two hours, you'll be able to go and get another iced coffee from Panera Bread (and you'll still get free refills on your drinks, too, of course). The subscription pays for itself in just four drinks. If you're going to get an iced coffee every single day, you could literally save over $100 dollars on coffee each month. This makes Panera the absolute best-value chain for iced coffee if you plan on buying it frequently. Especially now that some competitors have discontinued their similar membership offers, Panera Unlimited Sip Club is now officially the only one of its kind.
Now, not everyone loves Panera's iced coffee. Like the brand's teas, it's quite strong. The quality can also vary from location to location. Before you sign up for an Unlimited Sip Club subscription, you might want to visit a Panera near you and make sure the coffee suits your taste. Fortunately, you can still get a free splash of milk and free sweetener at your local Panera to add to your iced coffee if you so choose, but any other customizations will net you an upcharge.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A offers surprisingly good iced coffee. According to many, it's their favorite fast-food coffee of all time, which is a high honor. Chick-fil-A's coffee blend changes somewhat regularly, but most people seem to like it (although a few have said it's too bitter to drink on its own). Part of the reason for its star status is probably because Chick-fil-A automatically sweetens the drink with cane sugar and adds 2% milk, though you can certainly request your coffee black. Every iced coffee is freshly brewed daily, so you're pretty much guaranteed to have a quality-tasting drink.
An iced coffee at Chick-fil-A will run you anywhere from $3 to $4, depending on where you're ordering from. For a coffee made with 100% Arabica beans (not to mention, a vanilla-flavored brew available for no extra cost), that's a pretty sweet deal — if you can survive the long Chick-fil-A drive-thru lines, that is. It's definitely not the fast food chain with the quickest drive-thru, but maybe we should all just be grateful we're not stuck in the massive 75-car Chick-fil-A drive-thru.
Wendy's
Alright, let's talk about really cheap iced coffees. Wendy's small cold brew will take a little over $1.50 out of your pocket (depending on the location you order from, of course), which is small change compared to the pricey chains of today's iced coffee world. Part of the reason why it's so cheap is because Wendy's uses a cold brew concentrate to make its coffee, but that doesn't stop Wendy's customers from raving about the quality of the cold brew. In fact, some coffee lovers say that cold brew concentrate can be even better than regular coffee in some cases — so brew away, Wendy's.
There are plenty of different cold brew flavors to choose from, but the cheapest one will always be a classic plain cold brew (though you can add milk or sugar for free). Flavors like the Frosty Cold Brews can cost about 50 cents more, depending on the exact flavor you're getting. Wendy's cold brew is made fresh each morning, so you're unlikely to receive stale brew (unless you visit late at night), which is another small bonus for the coffee chain. Note that some insiders say that Wendy's employees aren't trained on a specific way to make coffee, so if you request any add-ons (like creamer or sugar) you should specify how much of each you want and whether you want them to be on the side or added to your coffee.
Shell
Shell has a fairly well-rated line of iced coffees. Not many people are claiming that it's the absolute best gas station coffee of all time, but it's a solid contender for a quick and convenient cup of iced coffee. Plus, all of Shell's iced coffee options are typically under $2, which makes them one of the cheapest chains on this list to find an iced coffee. Unless you're in Montana (sorry), you're guaranteed to find a Shell gas station near you, which is just another bonus of the chain; there's no need to ditch your favorite order whether you're road-tripping or trying to grab an iced coffee outside of town.
Shell also offers low-priced refills on all of its iced coffees, which is great if you're on the road and need multiple pick-me-ups in one day. There are several different flavors to choose from, including classics like French vanilla or hazelnut. Some iced coffee drinks that Shell offers, however, are a little ... strange, such as the mix of Coca-Cola and coffee or "The Sunrise," which is coffee mixed with orange juice (one of the worst flavors to pair with coffee). Why these flavors grace Shell's coffee menu, we'll never know, but they're there for bold and daring customers to try. No matter your palette, it's clear that Shell truly has something for everyone, and for those who are maybe a bit concerned about the latter flavors, you can also purchase a plain iced coffee at the chain.
Burger King
Burger King's iced coffees are a relatively good price — maybe not quite as cheap as the $1 iced coffee deals they used to have in the past (which will hopefully return again someday), but for around $3 for a large, the chain still boasts a good way to get your iced caffeine fix without breaking the bank.
According to some customers, however, the main trouble at Burger King starts, ahem, brewing once you try to order a plain cold brew coffee. Burger King's iced options come in a variety of flavors, but they're pre-mixed ahead of time, making sourcing a plain black iced coffee rather difficult. That 100% Latin Arabica brew is a faster drive-thru drink if the milk and sweetener are already mixed in, after all.
If you're desperate for an unsweetened brew, however, you can always ask at the counter if they can give you the plain cold brew before it's been mixed. Burger King employees say that their stores will usually have at least some unmixed cold brew in their refrigerators, though whether you'll be able to get your hands on any depends on your local Burger King store. Other than that, however, most people appreciate Burger King's iced coffees for their flavor and sweet, rich taste.
Starbucks
Most people wouldn't qualify Starbucks as a 'cheap' chain anymore, and to be fair, we normally wouldn't, either. However, an iced coffee at Starbucks can cost under $5 for the smallest size (which is a 12-ounce or a tall). Now, you might not want to sacrifice size for quality if you're just looking for the cheapest caffeine kick, but what makes Starbucks a worthy contender is the fact that its iced coffee is so dang good.
If you're a coffee connoisseur looking for quality iced coffee on a budget, Starbucks is where you want to be, even if it means you'll be ordering a 12-ounce coffee instead of a 24-ounce. If you want to try and make the chain even cheaper, you can look to the Starbucks app for rewards points and coupons. It's pretty clear that Starbucks will eventually be — iced — out of the list of contenders for cheap iced coffee, but right now, you can at least nab yourself an iced Americano every once in a while without breaking the bank. If you're curious about how every fast-food chain's coffee stacks up quality-wise, you should check out our ranking of 15 fast-food iced coffees.
Methodology
When looking into the chains with the very best coffee, we of course had to include two main factors: quality and price. It's true that you'll find a range of coffee prices on this list, though we did our best to keep things under $5 wherever possible. However, cheap coffee doesn't always mean good coffee, so we also made sure to perform our own form of quality control by checking customer reviews on social media. Every coffee chain on this list has locations within the United States, and we tried to focus on coffee spots that weren't hyper-specific to one location, which means you'll find an enormous array of locations to choose from for every chain on this list.
Being a coffee shop was not a factor in our final list of rankings, which is why you'll find both coffee shop chains and gas stations included on this list. Of course, every chain on this list has iced coffee, which was the primary qualifying factor for this article. The base for each iced coffee chain's drink, however, was allotted some variation — some automatically come plain, some typically come with milk, and others come sweetened. It was each chain's base version of the drink that we primarily used to determine its price — at some chains, adding milk, syrups, or sweeteners could cost a little extra depending on the location.