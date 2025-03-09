The Breakfast Ingredient That Makes The Easiest Ham Steak Glaze

Here's a secret: if you usually don't have a lot of time to cook something elaborate, stock a few ounces of ham steak at home. When dinner time comes, just sizzle it over a hot skillet for a couple of minutes until golden brown, and you've got yourself a heap of quality protein ready to go. But let's be honest, as convenient as it is, plain ham steak isn't exactly going to win any flavor awards on its own. The fix, it turns out, is not only really simple but uses an ingredient you probably have in your pantry right now: maple syrup.

When you think about it, this pairing makes perfect sense. Ham, having been smoked, is naturally salty, and the best way to balance it out is with a burst of sweetness, which is exactly what our maple syrup glaze can do. Better yet, when that syrup caramelizes in the pan, it transforms into a gorgeous glaze that coats your every bite.

To make the basic version of maple glaze, all you need is brown sugar, some maple syrup, Dijon mustard for spice, and vinegar for brightness(you can add extra spice and seasoning such as garlic powder to taste). Mix it all into a sauce and cook it together with the ham in the pan. As the ham cooks, the sauce will thicken into a glaze. Use a tablespoon to "bathe" the ham steak in your maple syrup, and you've got yourself a meal that doesn't taste at all like it was whipped up in 15 minutes.