The Breakfast Ingredient That Makes The Easiest Ham Steak Glaze
Here's a secret: if you usually don't have a lot of time to cook something elaborate, stock a few ounces of ham steak at home. When dinner time comes, just sizzle it over a hot skillet for a couple of minutes until golden brown, and you've got yourself a heap of quality protein ready to go. But let's be honest, as convenient as it is, plain ham steak isn't exactly going to win any flavor awards on its own. The fix, it turns out, is not only really simple but uses an ingredient you probably have in your pantry right now: maple syrup.
When you think about it, this pairing makes perfect sense. Ham, having been smoked, is naturally salty, and the best way to balance it out is with a burst of sweetness, which is exactly what our maple syrup glaze can do. Better yet, when that syrup caramelizes in the pan, it transforms into a gorgeous glaze that coats your every bite.
To make the basic version of maple glaze, all you need is brown sugar, some maple syrup, Dijon mustard for spice, and vinegar for brightness(you can add extra spice and seasoning such as garlic powder to taste). Mix it all into a sauce and cook it together with the ham in the pan. As the ham cooks, the sauce will thicken into a glaze. Use a tablespoon to "bathe" the ham steak in your maple syrup, and you've got yourself a meal that doesn't taste at all like it was whipped up in 15 minutes.
Tips for working with and perfecting your maple glaze
For your glaze to turn out just right, keep in mind that timing is everything. Resist the urge to add the maple mixture the moment your ham steak just hits the pan. Instead, sear both sides of the ham steak first on medium heat until golden brown. Only then should you introduce your maple sauce. Since the mixture only needs about two minutes to thicken, if you add it too early, you run the risk of burning the delicate sugar inside the glaze.
After mastering the basic glaze, why not take it a notch further? Adding just a small knob of butter can further refine the glaze with a richness to go with the sweet flavor. Next, if you used white vinegar for the glaze, consider swapping it out for apple cider vinegar. We guarantee you'll come to love the fruity undertone that it brings to your glazed steak ham. And lastly, if you like your steak ham on the hotter side, a pinch of cayenne pepper can add just enough warmth to wake up your taste buds without overwhelming the dish.
One last delish secret: this glaze isn't just great for ham. Drizzle it over sheet-pan salmon or brush it on chicken thighs — you can use it on anything that needs a sweet-savory finish. Even when ham isn't on the menu, you can count on this maple glaze to turn your ordinary meal extraordinary!