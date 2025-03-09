The Worst Frozen French Fries That Won't Get Crispy No Matter What You Do

Frozen french fries should be effortless crispy perfection, but let's be honest — not all brands get it right. Some deliver that golden, crunchy bite you crave, while others — not so much. So, which ones are actually worth buying? We put 11 brands to the test. At the bottom of the list? Trader Joe's Handsome Cut Potato Fries.

We found them lacking in salt and crispiness — two key factors in a great fry. Instead of the expected crunch, they turned out soft and pliable. With minimal seasoning, they didn't offer much taste on their own, making them more of a blank slate than a fry you'd go out of your way for.

Some brands, however, got it right. Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries, crisped up beautifully in the air fryer, delivering the perfect bite and well-balanced taste. To keep things fair, each batch was cooked in the air fryer for the same amount of time. Fries were ranked based on both flavor and texture, with the best fries delivering on both fronts. The goal? To separate the ones worth stocking up on from those that just don't measure up.