The Worst Frozen French Fries That Won't Get Crispy No Matter What You Do
Frozen french fries should be effortless crispy perfection, but let's be honest — not all brands get it right. Some deliver that golden, crunchy bite you crave, while others — not so much. So, which ones are actually worth buying? We put 11 brands to the test. At the bottom of the list? Trader Joe's Handsome Cut Potato Fries.
We found them lacking in salt and crispiness — two key factors in a great fry. Instead of the expected crunch, they turned out soft and pliable. With minimal seasoning, they didn't offer much taste on their own, making them more of a blank slate than a fry you'd go out of your way for.
Some brands, however, got it right. Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries, crisped up beautifully in the air fryer, delivering the perfect bite and well-balanced taste. To keep things fair, each batch was cooked in the air fryer for the same amount of time. Fries were ranked based on both flavor and texture, with the best fries delivering on both fronts. The goal? To separate the ones worth stocking up on from those that just don't measure up.
Not all fries are built to crisp
So, what made the best fries stand out? It all comes down to how they're made. Cut size plays a big role. Thicker fries, like steak fries, hold onto more moisture, making them harder to crisp in an air fryer. On the other hand, thinner fries or crinkle cuts — like the ones that ranked well — allow more hot air to circulate, helping them crisp up evenly and develop a golden texture.
How they're processed matters, too. Some frozen fries are pre-fried in oil before freezing, which helps them form a crunchier crust when air-fried. Others skip this step, which can leave them softer and less crispy, no matter how long you cook them. Even the type of potato makes a difference. Idaho russets, for example, have a higher starch content than waxier potatoes like reds or yellows, which helps them crisp up better when cooked.
This is why some fries just work — and why Trader Joe's Handsome Cut Potato Fries don't. So if you ever pull a batch of fries out of the air fryer only to find them limp and lifeless, don't rush out and buy a new air fryer, it might just be the fries themselves. Make sure you haven't overcrowded the basket and try salvaging them with these simple tricks: give them a spritz of oil, a nice shake, and pop them back in for a few more minutes. Sometimes, a small tweak makes all the difference.