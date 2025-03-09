The Kitchen Scrap You Should Be Using For Flavorful Homemade Bread

A humble loaf of homemade bread is delicious in its own right. But, if you've grown bored of the same flavors, it might be time to introduce another ingredient — say, an unlikely kitchen scrap — into the mix. From peels and rinds to leaves, stems, and everything in between, there is an abundance of tasty odds and ends that can be added to your next doughy recipe. Onion skins, however, remain unmatched in a made-from-scratch loaf.

Although you might be familiar with adding caramelized Vidalias or pickled pearls into bread dough, shifting the focus from the alliums' sweetly pungent flesh and spotlighting its skins can prove beneficial for myriad reasons. Along with creatively combatting food waste, incorporating onion skins into dough can add dimension to an otherwise simple recipe. As a matter of fact, onion skins not only contribute notes of earthiness and umami typical of an onion, but they also impart a subtle smokiness. What's more? The peels (especially from pink and purple-hued shallots) can even give the dough a bright pop of color.

Due to their brittleness, the good news is that onion skins won't impact the texture of bread dough too drastically. That said, because this papery quality can make them less than pleasant to chew, onion skins must be repurposed slightly before ending up in a loaf, which brings us to our next topic: How to effortlessly integrate onion peels into any dough imaginable.