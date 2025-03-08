What Is Golden Sugar, And How Does It Compare To Regular Sugar?
While most home bakers are likely familiar with different types of sugar, such as white granulated, light brown, and dark brown, there's another hue to add to this selection of sugar. Golden sugar, which is a very pale yellow color. But if you're not familiar with this type of sugar, you might not know exactly what it is or how to use it.
Golden sugar fits squarely between white granulated sugar and light brown sugar. It's a less processed white sugar, which means it still has some of the naturally occurring molasses in the grains. It does not, however, have as much molasses as light brown sugar, which often requires a few tips for baking. It's the slight presence of the molasses that gives the sugar its golden color, too. Because golden sugar is so similar to white sugar, it can be used as a direct substitute. So those who want to try it out can use the same amount of golden sugar in place of white sugar that a recipe calls for.
How does golden sugar impact your bakes?
Bakers know how white sugar sweetens bakes while light and dark brown sugar add a richer depth of flavor with caramel and toffee notes, thanks to the molasses. Because of the similarities to both sugars, golden sugar will also offer sweetness to your bakes while adding a lighter brown sugar flavor. Golden sugar has some of the same toasted, caramelized notes, but it won't be as flavor-forward as brown sugar. It's a great way to make sugar cookies with more flavor complexity. Apart from the flavor, golden sugar won't alter how your cookies and cakes bake or how they look. So, no need to worry that the bake will appear darker.
If you've noticed golden sugar on the shelves of your grocery store and it has piqued your interest, know that you won't need to tweak your recipes to accommodate a different type of sugar. Golden sugar is also available on Amazon from popular brands, including Domino, which launched the product in 2019, Billington's, and McCabe. You can use it instead of white granulated sugar in everything from baked goods to drinks. You might even find it's the perfect balance between white sugar and brown sugar in your morning coffee.