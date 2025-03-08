What Is Golden Sugar, And How Does It Compare To Regular Sugar?

While most home bakers are likely familiar with different types of sugar, such as white granulated, light brown, and dark brown, there's another hue to add to this selection of sugar. Golden sugar, which is a very pale yellow color. But if you're not familiar with this type of sugar, you might not know exactly what it is or how to use it.

Golden sugar fits squarely between white granulated sugar and light brown sugar. It's a less processed white sugar, which means it still has some of the naturally occurring molasses in the grains. It does not, however, have as much molasses as light brown sugar, which often requires a few tips for baking. It's the slight presence of the molasses that gives the sugar its golden color, too. Because golden sugar is so similar to white sugar, it can be used as a direct substitute. So those who want to try it out can use the same amount of golden sugar in place of white sugar that a recipe calls for.