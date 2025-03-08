The Best Haribo Gummy Candies Actually Aren't The Classic Bears

Today's confectionery forecast is cloudy with a chance of berry. In our ranking of popular Haribo gummy candies, Berry Clouds beat Goldbears and came out on top — and it was no easy decision. Who could pick between the chain's Happy Cherries and its Ginger-Lemons? Answer: Tasting Table. Now, we're here to explain our decision in crowning the candy that ultimately took us to cloud nine.

If you haven't tried them before (you're missing out), the Haribo website describes its cloud-shaped candies as "a triple-layer foam gummi with a soft, cloud-like texture." Haribo Berry Clouds are tri-color (red, blue, and purple) and tri-flavor (Strawberry, Blueberry, and Wildberry), bottomed by a creamy white "cloud" layer. Visually, texturally, and flavor-wise, that creamy cloud-like base is what makes these foamy, marshmallow-y bad boys stand out from the pack. Indeed, Haribo's mastery of chewy-firm-toothy texture is arguably what makes its offerings so iconic amongst the vast gummy candy category.

That standout texture even got a nod in Season 1 Episode 3 of the culinary-centered and realistic FX series "The Bear," when Chef Carmy describes an esteemed plum gelée dessert that was supposed to be "the consistency of Haribo gummy bears, which we could never do. Thick but also squishy. But not too squishy. No one could do it." It's that classic, inimitable Haribo toothiness that makes these soft, chewy Berry Clouds Tasting Table's top pick — praise which cannot be given to Haribo's weirdly-textured Sour S'ghetti, which fell to last place in our ranking.