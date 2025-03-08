The Michelin-Star Restaurant In Ireland That's Housed In A Centuries Old Cottage

Setting up shop in a remote, rustic cottage near an Irish cliff may sound like a risky move for a seasoned culinary professional, but that is exactly what Chef Robbie McCauley has done. In an empty field south of Doolin, Ireland, a white cottage topped with flagstone welcomes visitors. The stonemason's cottage is estimated to be 200 years old, but don't let the homey aesthetic fool you. McCauley and his wife Sophie opened Homestead Cottage in 2023, and it has since received recognition from Michelin Guide inspectors. Other diners have described it as Ireland's best restaurant.

The couple maintains a garden onsite and cultivates relationships with suppliers like Moy Hill Farm, Gourmet Game, St. Tola Goat Cheese, and Michael O'Connell, who carefully grow, source, and cultivate local produce and intentional ingredients. Homestead Cottage prides itself on boosting the local economy in this way and seeks out growers and producers who practice regenerative farming and sustainable approaches. This ethos is reflected on both the menu and in the overall dining experience.