Make Crispy Detroit-Style Pizza At Home With This Common Pan

There's a lot to love about the Detroit-style pizza, and there are numerous things that make this pizza unique from other styles of pizza. It's made deep dish-style, which means you'll get a thick, chewy crust that's more reminiscent of focaccia than a New Haven-style pizza. Next, the only cheese that should be used for a Detroit, of course, is brick cheese. It melts and performs the perfect caramelized coating right to the edge of the pan, which gives the pie its delectably oily flavor and slight char on the edges. When you cap it off with a cooked tomato sauce spread thick on top of the slices, it's nothing short of the perfect bite.

You won't have to travel to the Motor City (or even your local pizzeria) to get your hands on a slice with this handy and easy Detroit-style deep-dish pizza recipe from Tasting Table. If you want to try it yourself, though, there's one pan you'll need to have on hand: a rectangular metal baking pan. Historically, the Detroit-style pie is made in leftover auto parts pans, which were, at one time, plentiful in America's automobile capital. But rectangular baking pans (including cake pans) are likely something that most home bakers and cooks have stuffed in a cupboard somewhere. They'll make a suitable replacement for this tasty pizza recipe, but there are some other things you'll need to keep in mind.