What The Color Of Your Steak's Fat Says About The Cow's Diet

Everyone knows that you are what you eat, and this idiom is no different when it comes to cattle. When buying a cut of beef, you might have noticed that the fat-marbling throughout looks a little different than what you're used to. Turns out, the important fat in your steak works as a kind of mini mood ring to reflect the type of feed the cow got on the farm. We say "mini" because there are only two different colors you should be seeing in the fat of your steak: yellow and white.

When picturing a conventional cut of steak, you're probably envisioning a pristine, paper-white color to the fat — at least, that sounds a lot more appealing than seeing a yellow hue that might resemble stained smokers' teeth. But regardless of appearance, both colors indicate a healthy cut of meat. White fat means the cow had a grain-fed diet, while yellow fat means the cow was on a grass-fed diet. To get a good read on the fat color of your beef, look to the fat cap that's most prominent on the top or outside ring of your steak.

The reason grass-fed cows have yellowish fat is because they absorb a lot of beta-carotene, a naturally occurring pigment that gives plants like carrots, bell peppers, and, yes, grass their signature colors. A cow's fat absorbs the beta-carotene, which is what turns it yellow. Grains, on the other hand, only have trace amounts of beta-carotene, so there's not enough pigment to color the fat.