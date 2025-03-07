This State Is Home To The Most Burger King Locations

Billed as the original home of the Whopper, Burger King is a beloved American fast food chain that has spread across the world. With nearly 20,000 individual restaurants in over 120 markets, this flame-grilled goliath continues to climb the sales charts, including internationally. However, back here on U.S. soil, one might wonder as to which state is home to the most Burger King locations. According to a 2025 report from ScrapeHero, Texas is the lucky state most abundant with BK eateries.

The Lone Star State is home to a whopping 571 individual Burger Kings, which accounts for approximately 9% of the total number of its restaurants across the United States. Texas' capital, Houston, boasts 82 locations alone, with San Antonio and Dallas following behind at 29 and 25 restaurants, respectively. According to the sales data on BK's website, Texas locals like to spice up their Whopper sandwiches more than any other state. Texan diners go heavier on the BBQ sauce and jalapeños to lend their burgers extra heat and a dash of piquancy.

It's perhaps this flexibility with customizations that has made the burger chain so successful since it was founded in the 1950s. In fact, the brand released a commercial in 1974 encouraging diners to personalize their sandwiches, which cemented its famous slogan, "Have it your way." One fact you probably didn't know about Burger King's Whopper is that you can order it in 200,000 different combinations.