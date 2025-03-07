This State Is Home To The Most Burger King Locations
Billed as the original home of the Whopper, Burger King is a beloved American fast food chain that has spread across the world. With nearly 20,000 individual restaurants in over 120 markets, this flame-grilled goliath continues to climb the sales charts, including internationally. However, back here on U.S. soil, one might wonder as to which state is home to the most Burger King locations. According to a 2025 report from ScrapeHero, Texas is the lucky state most abundant with BK eateries.
The Lone Star State is home to a whopping 571 individual Burger Kings, which accounts for approximately 9% of the total number of its restaurants across the United States. Texas' capital, Houston, boasts 82 locations alone, with San Antonio and Dallas following behind at 29 and 25 restaurants, respectively. According to the sales data on BK's website, Texas locals like to spice up their Whopper sandwiches more than any other state. Texan diners go heavier on the BBQ sauce and jalapeños to lend their burgers extra heat and a dash of piquancy.
It's perhaps this flexibility with customizations that has made the burger chain so successful since it was founded in the 1950s. In fact, the brand released a commercial in 1974 encouraging diners to personalize their sandwiches, which cemented its famous slogan, "Have it your way." One fact you probably didn't know about Burger King's Whopper is that you can order it in 200,000 different combinations.
Texas beat out Florida for most Burger King locations
Back in 2019, it was Florida that reigned supreme as the state with the most Burger Kings, according to a previous ScrapeHero report. This makes sense considering that the corporation is based out of Miami. Back then, Texas was in third place (after California) with 553 BK restaurants, highlighting that 18 new stores were opened in the area in the last six years; a rate of three per year.
As of January 2025, the Sunshine State sits in second place, with 500 individual Burger King restaurants. California comes in third, with 480 BK locations. While these huge numbers may suggest that the burger chain has well and truly made its mark across the nation, there are a few states and territories that are yet to experience a neighborhood Burger King. For example, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa don't have any Burger King restaurants at all.
Last year Burger King celebrated its 70th birthday by introducing a limited-time dessert to the menu: the Birthday Pie Slice. These cute and colorful wedges featured a cookie crumb base and a birthday cake-flavored pie filling topped with cake bites and sprinkles. The brand also confirmed the return of the $5 "Your Way" meal deal, and, as far as fast food loyalty apps are concerned, BK's is stellar. It's no wonder that Burger King continues to grow, expanding its reach across not just America but the world.